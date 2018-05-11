World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. China
  5. Wutopia Lab
  6. 2018
  7. Polycarbonate Neverland - Aranya Kid's Restaurant / Wutopia Lab

Polycarbonate Neverland - Aranya Kid's Restaurant / Wutopia Lab

  • 00:00 - 11 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Polycarbonate Neverland - Aranya Kid's Restaurant / Wutopia Lab
Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

© CreatAR Images © CreatAR Images © CreatAR Images © CreatAR Images + 32

  • Architects

    Wutopia Lab

  • Location

    Changli Xian, Qinhuangdao Shi, Hebei Sheng, China

  • Chief Designer

    Erni Min, Ting Yu

  • Project Architect

    Ting Yu

  • Design Team

    Dali Pan, Zhilin Mu, Wutian Sun

  • Area

    1000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    CreatAR Images

  • Scheme Design

    WIN DESIGN

  • Construction Team

    Beijing Weihong Hengye Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.

  • Lighting Consultant

    Chloe Zhang, Chengyi Qin
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

Text description provided by the architects. Wutopia Lab was commissioned by Aranya to renovate part of club house into a restaurant for kids. We hope to create a neverland for kids in this space of less than 1,000 square meters.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

By digesting the physical properties of materials, we hope to create a place that loses material texture and spatial orientation. The carbonate polymer material used in the “One person’s gallery” case was used in combination with light to create an experience of losing sense of size and texture. Bubbles, colorless and transparent, will refract the rainbow, and are fleeting and unpredictable, but kids love them. The kid's restaurant should be a polycarbonate neverland.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

We used polycarbonate panels to wrap the original facade, a mixture of prairie villa style and contemporary art deco-style, creating a new translucent facade. We put vertical greening and large staircases between the old and new façades. This hierarchical facade was regarded as a complete facade.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

We re-organized function and streamline. Directly from the outdoor stairs, first stepping into the light forest on the second floor. Under the soft lighting of the light ceiling, the matte PVC pipe encloses a circular dining hall and two private dining room surrounded by polycarbonate panels. Circular, diffuse lighting, white tones make you losing sense of texture, scale, and direction to this space.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

You can enter the ground floor under the starry skies along the grand staircase. Under the starry sky ceiling, we created a playground for kids using PVC hollow balls, glass fiber cloth, marine plastic balls, artificial stone and floor glue. With a magic mirror as the border of the game space, we try to distort the realism of the place, as if time is not passing.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
Save this picture!
Second floor plan
Second floor plan
Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

At the edge of the main space, there is a pink memory bathroom, a sea sound bathroom, a mirror pool, a stainless steel slide, a trampoline, a bubble tree, and a mysterious picture book area. They are the corners hidden in this neverland that waiting for kids to discover for themselves.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

The most important climax of the entire restaurant is the red flying house built on the roof with double perforated aluminum panels. Following the yellow trace, going through a stainless steel floor, bypassing the bubble tree, twisting toward the ridge, and you can see the light is getting brighter and brighter. This flying house could become an obvious sign of the park easily. It could also be a lighthouse, pointing out the limitations of our lives.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

We hope that the architectural practice of Wutopia Lab can use a rich imagination and exaggerated artistic techniques to perform "special performances" on daily life, turning everyday life into a "magic reality" and creating a daily miracle that can reveal the truth of real life. We hope that design can turn reality into an illusion without losing its truth. The Anaya Kid's Restaurant is the best example of this design philosophy.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant China
Cite: "Polycarbonate Neverland - Aranya Kid's Restaurant / Wutopia Lab" 11 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894198/aranya-kids-restaurant-wutopia-lab/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© CreatAR Images

阿那亚儿童餐厅 ‘Polycarbonate Neverland’ / Wutopia Lab

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »