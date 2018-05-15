World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Spain
  5. alberto facundo
  6. 2018
  7. House between Houses / alberto facundo

House between Houses / alberto facundo

  • 05:00 - 15 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House between Houses / alberto facundo
Save this picture!
House between Houses / alberto facundo, © German Cabo
© German Cabo

© German Cabo © German Cabo © German Cabo © German Cabo + 16

  • Architects

    alberto facundo

  • Location

    Riba-roja de Túria, Spain

  • Architect in charge

    Alberto Facundo Tarazona

  • Construction

    Martínez Navarro, S.L.

  • Area

    140.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    German Cabo
Save this picture!
© German Cabo
© German Cabo

Control of open space
This home between homes is the result of the needs of a young man with worries for life with family and friends, enjoying an open space focused on the views, his concern for order is translated into a modulation of clean lines, sharp edges and neutral tones.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The distribution integrates in the same space all the daytime needs, reserving the closed space for the night area. A storage system gives meaning to each of the environments, acting as a filter of this sectorization.

Save this picture!
© German Cabo
© German Cabo

The design of the exterior openings manages to enhance the views of the park, closing to the public road. The design of the gratings and the railings, allows to control the sunlight, the cross ventilation of the house and the views towards the outside.

Save this picture!
© German Cabo
© German Cabo

The strategic placement of the storage modules allows a clear reading of the space and offers privacy in its transversal sense avoiding direct visuals towards the night area.

Save this picture!
© German Cabo
© German Cabo

The materials are the result to work from white to black, going through a gray scale that harmonizes as a whole and enhances the natural wood of the pavement.

A home between homes, by contrast, by concept and by simplicity.

Save this picture!
© German Cabo
© German Cabo

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "House between Houses / alberto facundo" [Vivienda entre viviendas / alberto facundo] 15 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894183/house-between-houses-alberto-facundo/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »