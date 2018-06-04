World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Spain
  5. taller abierto
  6. 2017
  7. Centre of IBENERGI / taller abierto

Centre of IBENERGI / taller abierto

  • 02:00 - 4 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Centre of IBENERGI / taller abierto
Save this picture!
Centre of IBENERGI / taller abierto, © Montse Zamorano
© Montse Zamorano

© Jorge López Sacristán © Montse Zamorano © Montse Zamorano © Jorge López Sacristán + 21

  • Architects

    taller abierto

  • Location

    Calle Río Jarama, 126, 45007 Toledo, España

  • Main architects

    Nacho Román Santiago, Julio Rodríguez Pareja y Daniel Martínez Díaz

  • Collaborating architect

    Jorge López Sacristán

  • Technical Architect

    Paz Castellano Lizano

  • Calculation of facilities

    Ibenergi-Asesores Energéticos S.L.

  • Structure calculation

    Miguel Montero

  • Promoter

    Ibenergi-Asesores Energéticos S.L.

  • Area

    603.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Montse Zamorano, Jorge López Sacristán
Save this picture!
© Montse Zamorano
© Montse Zamorano

Text description provided by the architects. The new administrative and logistics centre of Ibenergi, an energy consulting company, is located in an industrial area of Toledo, Spain. The project is the result of pursuing a more human-cantered and pleasant workplace, attempting to connect the interior of a working environment to the cultivated nature that surrounds the building.

Save this picture!
© Montse Zamorano
© Montse Zamorano

The project is divided in two different volumes: one of them are the offices, and the other is a warehouse logistics. The main driver of the design of the offices is to give a functional solution to the harsh summers of Toledo, at the same time as to provide with natural light the interior working spaces. 

Save this picture!
Cross Section
Cross Section

There are two big openings providing dual orientation lighting, which get shading from external trellis and pergolas wrapped in vegetation. It is equally important what happens inside the building as what happens in the external gardening areas.

Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch

The swaying branches of the maple, ginkgo, sweetgum, lime and callery pear trees and vines, outdoor grown, are reflected onto the external grooved aluminium surfaces and glass façades. 

Save this picture!
© Montse Zamorano
© Montse Zamorano

The structure is made of reinforced concrete walls that enable to create continuous and opened spaces, with bathrooms and stairs being the only permanent spaces. The space is divided with transparent methacrylate curved walls and light wood panels, and the technical installations have an isotropic layout, which enables the floor plan to easily change its geometry and arrangement in the future.

Save this picture!
© Montse Zamorano
© Montse Zamorano

The current distribution has a big opened space for the telephone operators, smaller spaces for the technical departments, various meeting rooms and the administrative offices.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor
Ground Floor

The materials for the façade are glass and aluminum. The first floor is enclosed by glass: it has a rest area, a cafeteria and welcomes the visitor with a double height vestibule with a simple and light stairs that connects with the upper floor.

The lecture hall for training is located in an external enclosed space made of a free-shaped concrete wall with zenith lighting, adding volumetric contrast and singularity to the building.

Save this picture!
© Montse Zamorano
© Montse Zamorano

The pavement, acoustic ceiling, lighting and air conditioning openings follow the same grid of the structure and the façade. The external fence, which is made out of perforated metallic sheet, follows the geometry of the aluminum sheet of the façade.

Save this picture!
© Jorge López Sacristán
© Jorge López Sacristán

The artificial lighting is designed to create a balanced geometry of harmonious spaces between the internal lighting, the external pergolas, the fence and the external pavement.

Save this picture!
Model
Model

We like to think of this project as a promise, and to allude to things that are still unseen. The final objective is that one day the imagery that is presented today cannot be duplicated, as the tree leaves and climbing plants which creep up their façades, protect same from the summer sun and filter its presence during winter.

Save this picture!
© Montse Zamorano
© Montse Zamorano

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Spain
Cite: "Centre of IBENERGI / taller abierto" [Sede Corporativa IBENERGI / taller abierto] 04 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894163/centre-of-ibenergi-taller-abierto/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »