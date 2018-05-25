Prix Versailles Celebrates 24 Projects for Their Outstanding Commercial Architecture in Africa, West Asia and Europe

On April, the continental ceremony of the Prix Versailles 2018 took place in the International Center of Conférences d'Alger with the announcement of the selected projects in shops, shopping centers, hotels and restaurants for the "Africa and West Asia" and "Europe" regions.
The 24 new projects are now incorporated into the list of 46 continental winners -from Central America, the South and the Caribbean; North America; Central Asia and the Northeast; and South Asia and the Pacific regions- resulting in 70 projects that will compete in the 2018 Prix Versailles World Final at the UNESCO Headquarters.
See the selected projects after the break.
Continental Winners Africa and West Asia
Categoy: Shops & Stores
Shops & Stores - Prix Versailles Africa and West Asia 2018
Rayzan House of Culture Shop - Tehran, Iran
Sarvestan Architecture - Tehran, Iran
Shops & Stores - Special prize Interior
Exclusive Books Ballito Junction - Ballito, South Africa
Dakota Design - Johannesburgo, South Africa
Shops & Stores - Special prize Exterior
Apple Dubai Mall - Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Foster + Partners - London, United Kingdom
Category: Shopping Malls
Shopping Malls - Prix Versailles Africa and West Asia 2018
Mall of Egypt - Cairo, Egypt
Tarek Beshir Architects - Cairo, Egypt
Shopping Malls - Special prize Interior
Two Rivers Mall - Nairobi, Kenya
Boogertman + Partners - Sandton, South Africa
Shopping Malls - Special prize Exterior
Bamland - Tehran, Iran
Contextlogic Architecture Studio - Tehran, Iran
Category: Restaurants
Restaurants - Prix Versailles Africa and West Asia 2018
The Silo Hotel - The Willaston Bar & The Granary Café - Capetown, South Africa
Heatherwick Studio / The Royal Portfolio - London, United Kingdom / Capetown, South Africa
Restaurants - Special prize Interior
Masti - Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Compass Project Management - Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Restaurants - Special prize Exterior
Concrete Restaurant - Lavasan, Iran
Boozhgan Studio - Tehran, Iran
Category: Hotels
Hotels - Prix Versailles Africa and West Asia 2018
The Bvlgari Resort Dubai - Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Citterio-Viel & Partners Interiors - Milan, Italy
Hotels - Special prize Interior
Bisate Lodge - Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda
Nicholas Plewman Architects / Artichoke Design - Johannesburgo, South Africa / Capetown, South Africa
Hotels - Special prize Exterior
Six Senses Zil Pasyon - Félicité, Seychelles
Studio RHE - London, United Kingdom
Continental Winners Europe
Category: Shopping Malls
Shopping Malls - Prix Versailles Europe 2018
Watermark WestQuay - Southampton, United Kingdom
ACME - London, United Kingdom
Shopping Malls - Special prize Interior
Adigeo - Verona, Italy
L35 Arquitectos - Barcelona, Spain
Shopping Malls - Special prize Exterior
McArthurGlen Provence - Miramas, France
Marseille Architecture Partenaires - Marseille, France
Categoy: Shops & Stores
Shops & Stores - Prix Versailles Europe 2018
Maison Louis Vuitton Vendôme - Paris, France
Peter Marino Architect - New York, NY, USA
Shops & Stores - Special prize Interior
Dolce & Gabbana’s Venice Palazzo - Venice, Italy
Carbondale - Paris, France
Shops & Stores - Special prize Exterior
Nike Flagship store - Moscow, Russia
Nike Design Team - Hilversum, Netherlands
Category: Hotels
Hotels - Prix Versailles Europe 2018
Hôtel de Crillon - Paris, France
Rosewood Hotels & Resorts - Hong Kong, China
Hotels - Special prize Interior
Almanac Barcelona - Barcelona, Spain
Jaime Beriestain - Barcelona, Spain
Hotels - Special prize Exterior
Casa Cook Kos - Marmari, Greece
Mastrominas ARChitecture - Athens, Greece
Category: Restaurants
Restaurants - Prix Versailles Europe 2018
La Dame de Pic London - London, United Kingdom
4BI & Associés - Paris, France
Restaurants - Special prize Interior
Enigma - Barcelona, Spain
RCR Arquitectes / Pau Llimona - Olot, Spain / Olot, Spain
Restaurants - Special prize Exterior
Visitors Pavilion - Duivenvoorde - Voorschoten, Netherlands
70F architecture - Almere, Netherlands