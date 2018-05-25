Prix Versailles Celebrates 24 Projects for Their Outstanding Commercial Architecture in Africa, West Asia and Europe

Apple Dubai Mall / Foster + Partners; Enigma / RCR Arquitectes - Pau Llimona; Concrete Restaurant / Boozhgan Studio.

On April, the continental ceremony of the Prix Versailles 2018 took place in the International Center of Conférences d'Alger with the announcement of the selected projects in shops, shopping centers, hotels and restaurants for the "Africa and West Asia" and "Europe" regions.

The 24 new projects are now incorporated into the list of 46 continental winners -from Central America, the South and the Caribbean; North America; Central Asia and the Northeast; and South Asia and the Pacific regions- resulting in 70 projects that will compete in the 2018 Prix Versailles World Final at the UNESCO Headquarters.

See the selected projects after the break.

Continental Winners Africa and West Asia

Categoy: Shops & Stores

Shops & Stores - Prix Versailles Africa and West Asia 2018

Rayzan House of Culture Shop - Tehran, Iran

Sarvestan Architecture - Tehran, Iran

Shops & Stores - Special prize Interior

Exclusive Books Ballito Junction - Ballito, South Africa

Dakota Design - Johannesburgo, South Africa

Shops & Stores - Special prize Exterior

Apple Dubai Mall - Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Foster + Partners - London, United Kingdom

Apple Dubai Mall / Foster + Partners.

Category: Shopping Malls

Shopping Malls - Prix Versailles Africa and West Asia 2018

Mall of Egypt - Cairo, Egypt

Tarek Beshir Architects - Cairo, Egypt

Shopping Malls - Special prize Interior

Two Rivers Mall - Nairobi, Kenya

Boogertman + Partners - Sandton, South Africa

Shopping Malls - Special prize Exterior

Bamland - Tehran, Iran

Contextlogic Architecture Studio - Tehran, Iran

Category: Restaurants

Restaurants - Prix Versailles Africa and West Asia 2018

The Silo Hotel - The Willaston Bar & The Granary Café - Capetown, South Africa

Heatherwick Studio / The Royal Portfolio - London, United Kingdom / Capetown, South Africa

Restaurants - Special prize Interior

Masti - Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Compass Project Management - Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Restaurants - Special prize Exterior

Concrete Restaurant - Lavasan, Iran

Boozhgan Studio - Tehran, Iran

Concrete Restaurant / Boozhgan Studio.

Category: Hotels

Hotels - Prix Versailles Africa and West Asia 2018

The Bvlgari Resort Dubai - Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Citterio-Viel & Partners Interiors - Milan, Italy

Hotels - Special prize Interior

Bisate Lodge - Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda

Nicholas Plewman Architects / Artichoke Design - Johannesburgo, South Africa / Capetown, South Africa

Hotels - Special prize Exterior

Six Senses Zil Pasyon - Félicité, Seychelles

Studio RHE - London, United Kingdom

Continental Winners Europe

Category: Shopping Malls

Shopping Malls - Prix Versailles Europe 2018

Watermark WestQuay - Southampton, United Kingdom

ACME - London, United Kingdom

Watermark WestQuay / ACME.

Shopping Malls - Special prize Interior

Adigeo - Verona, Italy

L35 Arquitectos - Barcelona, Spain

Shopping Malls - Special prize Exterior

McArthurGlen Provence - Miramas, France

Marseille Architecture Partenaires - Marseille, France

Categoy: Shops & Stores

Shops & Stores - Prix Versailles Europe 2018

Maison Louis Vuitton Vendôme - Paris, France

Peter Marino Architect - New York, NY, USA

Shops & Stores - Special prize Interior

Dolce & Gabbana’s Venice Palazzo - Venice, Italy

Carbondale - Paris, France

Shops & Stores - Special prize Exterior

Nike Flagship store - Moscow, Russia

Nike Design Team - Hilversum, Netherlands

Category: Hotels

Hotels - Prix Versailles Europe 2018

Hôtel de Crillon - Paris, France

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts - Hong Kong, China

Hotels - Special prize Interior

Almanac Barcelona - Barcelona, Spain

Jaime Beriestain - Barcelona, Spain

Hotels - Special prize Exterior

Casa Cook Kos - Marmari, Greece

Mastrominas ARChitecture - Athens, Greece

Casa Cook Kos Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture.

Category: Restaurants

Restaurants - Prix Versailles Europe 2018

La Dame de Pic London - London, United Kingdom

4BI & Associés - Paris, France

Restaurants - Special prize Interior

Enigma - Barcelona, Spain

RCR Arquitectes / Pau Llimona - Olot, Spain / Olot, Spain

Enigma / RCR Arquitectes - Pau Llimona.

Restaurants - Special prize Exterior

Visitors Pavilion - Duivenvoorde - Voorschoten, Netherlands

70F architecture - Almere, Netherlands

Hof van Duivenvoorde / 70F architecture.

