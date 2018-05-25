World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Prix Versailles Celebrates 24 Projects for Their Outstanding Commercial Architecture in Africa, West Asia and Europe

Prix Versailles Celebrates 24 Projects for Their Outstanding Commercial Architecture in Africa, West Asia and Europe

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Prix Versailles Celebrates 24 Projects for Their Outstanding Commercial Architecture in Africa, West Asia and Europe
Save this picture!
Prix Versailles Celebrates 24 Projects for Their Outstanding Commercial Architecture in Africa, West Asia and Europe, Apple Dubai Mall / Foster + Partners image © Nigel Young; Enigma / RCR Arquitectes - Pau Llimona image © cortesía de RCR Arquitectes/Pau Llimona; Concrete Restaurant / Boozhgan Studio image © Deed Studio. Image
Apple Dubai Mall / Foster + Partners image © Nigel Young; Enigma / RCR Arquitectes - Pau Llimona image © cortesía de RCR Arquitectes/Pau Llimona; Concrete Restaurant / Boozhgan Studio image © Deed Studio. Image

On April, the continental ceremony of the Prix Versailles 2018 took place in the International Center of Conférences d'Alger with the announcement of the selected projects in shops, shopping centers, hotels and restaurants for the "Africa and West Asia" and "Europe" regions.

The 24 new projects are now incorporated into the list of 46 continental winners -from Central America, the South and the Caribbean; North America; Central Asia and the Northeast; and South Asia and the Pacific regions- resulting in 70 projects that will compete in the 2018 Prix Versailles World Final at the UNESCO Headquarters.

See the selected projects after the break.

Continental Winners Africa and West Asia

Categoy: Shops & Stores

Shops & Stores - Prix Versailles Africa and West Asia 2018
Rayzan House of Culture Shop - Tehran, Iran
Sarvestan Architecture - Tehran, Iran

Shops & Stores - Special prize Interior
Exclusive Books Ballito Junction - Ballito, South Africa
Dakota Design - Johannesburgo, South Africa

Shops & Stores - Special prize Exterior
Apple Dubai Mall - Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Foster + Partners - London, United Kingdom

Save this picture!
Apple Dubai Mall / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young
Apple Dubai Mall / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young

Apple Dubai Mall / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young Apple Dubai Mall / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young Apple Dubai Mall / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young Apple Dubai Mall / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young + 31

Category: Shopping Malls

Shopping Malls - Prix Versailles Africa and West Asia 2018
Mall of Egypt - Cairo, Egypt
Tarek Beshir Architects - Cairo, Egypt

Shopping Malls - Special prize Interior
Two Rivers Mall - Nairobi, Kenya
Boogertman + Partners - Sandton, South Africa

Shopping Malls - Special prize Exterior
Bamland - Tehran, Iran
Contextlogic Architecture Studio - Tehran, Iran

Category: Restaurants

Restaurants - Prix Versailles Africa and West Asia 2018
The Silo Hotel - The Willaston Bar & The Granary Café - Capetown, South Africa
Heatherwick Studio / The Royal Portfolio - London, United Kingdom / Capetown, South Africa

Restaurants - Special prize Interior
Masti - Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Compass Project Management - Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Restaurants - Special prize Exterior
Concrete Restaurant - Lavasan, Iran
Boozhgan Studio - Tehran, Iran

Save this picture!
Concrete Restaurant / Boozhgan Studio. Image © Deed Studio
Concrete Restaurant / Boozhgan Studio. Image © Deed Studio

Concrete Restaurant / Boozhgan Studio. Image © Deed Studio Concrete Restaurant / Boozhgan Studio. Image © Deed Studio Concrete Restaurant / Boozhgan Studio. Image © Deed Studio Concrete Restaurant / Boozhgan Studio. Image © Deed Studio + 31

Category: Hotels

Hotels - Prix Versailles Africa and West Asia 2018
The Bvlgari Resort Dubai - Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Citterio-Viel & Partners Interiors - Milan, Italy

Hotels - Special prize Interior
Bisate Lodge - Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda
Nicholas Plewman Architects / Artichoke Design - Johannesburgo, South Africa / Capetown, South Africa

Hotels - Special prize Exterior
Six Senses Zil Pasyon - Félicité, Seychelles
Studio RHE - London, United Kingdom

Continental Winners Europe

Category: Shopping Malls

Shopping Malls - Prix Versailles Europe 2018
Watermark WestQuay - Southampton, United Kingdom
ACME - London, United Kingdom

Save this picture!
Watermark WestQuay / ACME. Image Cortesía de ACME
Watermark WestQuay / ACME. Image Cortesía de ACME

Watermark WestQuay / ACME. Image Cortesía de ACME Watermark WestQuay / ACME. Image Cortesía de ACME Watermark WestQuay / ACME. Image Cortesía de ACME Watermark WestQuay / ACME. Image Cortesía de ACME + 31

Shopping Malls - Special prize Interior
Adigeo - Verona, Italy
L35 Arquitectos - Barcelona, Spain

Shopping Malls - Special prize Exterior
McArthurGlen Provence - Miramas, France
Marseille Architecture Partenaires - Marseille, France

Categoy: Shops & Stores

Shops & Stores - Prix Versailles Europe 2018
Maison Louis Vuitton Vendôme - Paris, France
Peter Marino Architect - New York, NY, USA

Shops & Stores - Special prize Interior
Dolce & Gabbana’s Venice Palazzo - Venice, Italy
Carbondale - Paris, France

Shops & Stores - Special prize Exterior
Nike Flagship store - Moscow, Russia
Nike Design Team - Hilversum, Netherlands

Category: Hotels

Hotels - Prix Versailles Europe 2018
Hôtel de Crillon - Paris, France
Rosewood Hotels & Resorts - Hong Kong, China

Hotels - Special prize Interior
Almanac Barcelona - Barcelona, Spain
Jaime Beriestain - Barcelona, Spain

Hotels - Special prize Exterior
Casa Cook Kos - Marmari, Greece
Mastrominas ARChitecture - Athens, Greece

Save this picture!
Casa Cook Kos Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture. Image © George Fakaros
Casa Cook Kos Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture. Image © George Fakaros

Casa Cook Kos Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture. Image © George Fakaros Casa Cook Kos Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture. Image © George Fakaros Casa Cook Kos Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture. Image © George Fakaros Casa Cook Kos Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture. Image © George Fakaros + 31

Category: Restaurants

Restaurants - Prix Versailles Europe 2018
La Dame de Pic London - London, United Kingdom
4BI & Associés - Paris, France

Restaurants - Special prize Interior
Enigma - Barcelona, Spain
RCR Arquitectes / Pau Llimona - Olot, Spain / Olot, Spain

Save this picture!
Enigma / RCR Arquitectes - Pau Llimona. Image Cortesía de RCR Arquitectes/Pau Llimona
Enigma / RCR Arquitectes - Pau Llimona. Image Cortesía de RCR Arquitectes/Pau Llimona

Enigma / RCR Arquitectes - Pau Llimona. Image Cortesía de RCR Arquitectes/Pau Llimona Enigma / RCR Arquitectes - Pau Llimona. Image Cortesía de RCR Arquitectes/Pau Llimona Enigma / RCR Arquitectes - Pau Llimona. Image Cortesía de RCR Arquitectes/Pau Llimona Enigma / RCR Arquitectes - Pau Llimona. Image Cortesía de RCR Arquitectes/Pau Llimona + 31

Restaurants - Special prize Exterior
Visitors Pavilion - Duivenvoorde - Voorschoten, Netherlands
70F architecture - Almere, Netherlands

Save this picture!
Hof van Duivenvoorde / 70F architecture. Image © Luuk Kramer
Hof van Duivenvoorde / 70F architecture. Image © Luuk Kramer

Hof van Duivenvoorde / 70F architecture. Image © Luuk Kramer Hof van Duivenvoorde / 70F architecture. Image © Luuk Kramer Hof van Duivenvoorde / 70F architecture. Image © Luuk Kramer Hof van Duivenvoorde / 70F architecture. Image © Luuk Kramer + 31

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "Prix Versailles Celebrates 24 Projects for Their Outstanding Commercial Architecture in Africa, West Asia and Europe" [Conoce la selección continental para África, Asia Occidental y Europa de los Prix Versailles 2018] 25 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894153/prix-versailles-celebrates-24-projects-for-their-outstanding-commercial-architecture-in-africa-west-asia-and-europe/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »