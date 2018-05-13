World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Adaptive Reuse
  4. Spain
  5. Miel Arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. Showroom Plicosa / Miel Arquitectos

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Showroom Plicosa / Miel Arquitectos

  • 05:00 - 13 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Showroom Plicosa / Miel Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Showroom Plicosa / Miel Arquitectos, © José Hevia
© José Hevia

© José Hevia © José Hevia © José Hevia Model + 20

  • Architects

    Miel Arquitectos

  • Location

    Palma, Illes Balears, España

  • Author Architects

    Elodie Grammont, Miguel Ángel Borrás

  • Engineer

    Eduard Rodríguez

  • Structural Consulting

    Toni Casas

  • Construction

    Xarxa Creating Homes

  • Area

    1935.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    José Hevia
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. Palm tree, hut and lounger ... this is in essence SHOWROOM PLICOSA, a display of outdoor furniture for wholesalers, a space to sell outdoors Comfort to those who know how best to sell it to us.

A sufficiently abstract space to be able to change each season without ever losing its primordial condition, being outside ... or at least pretending to be!

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

And how does onecreate outer space inside a commercial establishment? ... by opposition? If there is an interior and I'm not inside then I'm out? ... ALL IN!

Our commercial space resulted from the addition of 8 attached industrial units with a slightly trapezoidal shape (20m x 7.60 / 8.20m), so when the 7 internal divisions were removed, a sea of ​​pillars appeared on a 1.235m2 space, 5.80m high and slightly radial plant.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The exterior furniture par excellence is the rattan armchair, a climbing palm of Indonesian origin whose fibers are non-prutescent, very flexible and extremely resistant.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

1. From the palm, the tree rattan; 2. From the Forest of pillars,the Palm Grove; 3.andfor the inside / outside, the cabin in the forest. Then the 8 windows 8m wide and 4m high, a 70m long cinemascope screen to watch and to be seen.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

The natural way in which we find our own way in space is by placing our body in relation to two nearby points, we triangulate just as when navigating ... we never draw a mentalgrid!

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Based on this cognitive evidence we established the spatial organization of the set adapting to the rhythm of the forest of palm trees with a "slightly radial" triangulation pattern.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

And little more: restraining braces that support tribunes and balconies, lattices of cypress that sift and ventilate, black pipes and air condition shaftslike the night that covers them, boxes inside boxes, hierarchies that are assembled as Russian dolls and the resulting "outer" space prepared for the SHOW, whether Truman or the independent Republic of your home.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Commercial Architecture Retail Showroom Spain
Cite: "Showroom Plicosa / Miel Arquitectos" [Showroom Plicosa / Miel Arquitectos] 13 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894138/showroom-plicosa-miel-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »