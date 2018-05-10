Sodam-dong Complex Community Center / Daain Architecture Group

+ 17

Architects Daain Architecture Group

Location South Korea

Site Area 8196 m2

Area 4365.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Woosang Yang

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Community Node : Third Place Cities are connected to various functions such as the square, architecture, and space through diverse paths.

Social relationships are generated by the nodes between these paths and elements (e.g., square, architecture, and space). Multi-layered social spaces trigger diverse new relationships from the users who utilize community facilities.

Save this picture! Ground floor and First floor plans

Multi-layered social spaces include the circular flow of human traffic made of a circular ring structure, places where social relationships are generated such as culture square or green bridge, places that do not refine actions such as convergence garden, and relationship space, which can be public or private depending on the location and characteristics of it.