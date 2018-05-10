World
i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gymnasium
  4. South Korea
  5. Daain Architecture Group
  6. 2018
  7. Sodam-dong Complex Community Center / Daain Architecture Group

Sodam-dong Complex Community Center / Daain Architecture Group

  • 19:00 - 10 May, 2018
Sodam-dong Complex Community Center / Daain Architecture Group
Sodam-dong Complex Community Center / Daain Architecture Group, © Woosang Yang
© Woosang Yang

© Woosang Yang

      © Woosang Yang
      © Woosang Yang

      Text description provided by the architects. Community Node : Third Place Cities are connected to various functions such as the square, architecture, and space through diverse paths.

      Social relationships are generated by the nodes between these paths and elements (e.g., square, architecture, and space). Multi-layered social spaces trigger diverse new relationships from the users who utilize community facilities.

      © Woosang Yang
      © Woosang Yang
      Ground floor and First floor plans
      Ground floor and First floor plans
      © Woosang Yang
      © Woosang Yang

      Multi-layered social spaces include the circular flow of human traffic made of a circular ring structure, places where social relationships are generated such as culture square or green bridge, places that do not refine actions such as convergence garden, and relationship space, which can be public or private depending on the location and characteristics of it.

      © Woosang Yang
      © Woosang Yang

      Products:

      Wood Glass Concrete

      See more:

