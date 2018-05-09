Mega Foodwalk / FOS

+ 50

Architects FOS

Location 39 หมู่ที่ 6 ถนน บางนา ตราด Tambon Bang Kaeo, Amphoe Bang Phli, Chang Wat Samut Prakan 10540, Thailand

Lead Architect Makakrai [Jay] Suthadarat

Director Widsara Suthadarat

Design Team Rinchai Chaivaraporn, Peera Teerittaveesin, Prapaphan Phongklee, Panintorn Chokprasertthaworn, Pakhon Promta, Singha Ounsakul, Rattha Jiamjarasrangsi, Jirapas Leangsakul, Suvijak Yatinuntsakul

Landscaping Design Landscape Collaboration

Interior Design PIA

Graphic Design PIA

Lighting Design WGC International

Area 58000.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Rungkit Charoenwat

Manufacturers Loading...

Structural Engineering Aurecon

MEP Engineering Aurecon

Cost Consultant RHLB (Siam) Ltd.

Construction Manager Arcadis Thailand

Main Contractor Ritta Co. Ltd.

Client SF Development Co. Ltd. More Specs Less Specs

‘Reconnecting Urban Life with Nature Through A Flowing Shopping Experience’

The sheer size of Megabangna shopping complex is as large as a small town. Its central building is perceived as a downtown, whereas Foodwalk zone on the east wing is portrayed as countryside with more green areas and canals. The new extension of retail zone located on the eastern periphery beyond the existing zone could then be conceptualized as a ‘Valley’, one of the most pleasant natural topography in which its intimate central space is enclosed by continuous frontage of lushly mountains.

The architectural concept of the new extension, ‘The Valley’, therefore derives from the geographic character of its metaphor. To create similar atmosphere to a natural valley, the layout of the new open-air mall is composed around a central courtyard space, in which a sunken plaza with an amphitheatre down below acts as a customers’ main social space for gathering and holding all kinds of events.

Continuing from the sunken plaza on the bottom level, the sloping green area in the middle of the layout, called ‘the Hill’, gently ascends to connect smoothly with the existing Mega Plaza on level 1. The Hill is intended to be a relaxing space where people can fully immerse themselves into the lush landscape with water features and outdoor furniture. By embedding a lush greenery into the open-air courtyard and throughout the building, the project becomes a hybrid of a market place and a public park where social interactions are more encouraged among people.

Simultaneously, network of walkways along shopfronts on every level is connected to the existing corridor and a new car parking building via link bridges and covered walkway in order to complete a seamless circulation system between the two phases without dead end.

Moreover, the idea of transforming natural environment into a unique shopping experience is synthesized through its spatial organization and various architectural elements. A series of minimum 1:15 sloping walkways are positioned continuously, descending gently down from upper to lower levels, to create a similar experience of ‘hill walk’. It effectively results in not only increased salable areas on the lower floor but also an infinite loop of spiral circulation, circling endlessly on all four levels.