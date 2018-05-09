World
i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Shopping Centers
  4. Thailand
  5. FOS
  6. 2018
  7. Mega Foodwalk / FOS

Mega Foodwalk / FOS

  • 20:00 - 9 May, 2018
Mega Foodwalk / FOS
Mega Foodwalk / FOS, © Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

© Rungkit Charoenwat © Rungkit Charoenwat © Rungkit Charoenwat © Rungkit Charoenwat + 50

  • Architects

    FOS

  • Location

    39 หมู่ที่ 6 ถนน บางนา ตราด Tambon Bang Kaeo, Amphoe Bang Phli, Chang Wat Samut Prakan 10540, Thailand

  • Lead Architect

    Makakrai [Jay] Suthadarat

  • Director

    Widsara Suthadarat

  • Design Team

    Rinchai Chaivaraporn, Peera Teerittaveesin, Prapaphan Phongklee, Panintorn Chokprasertthaworn, Pakhon Promta, Singha Ounsakul, Rattha Jiamjarasrangsi, Jirapas Leangsakul, Suvijak Yatinuntsakul

  • Landscaping Design

    Landscape Collaboration

  • Interior Design

    PIA

  • Graphic Design

    PIA

  • Lighting Design

    WGC International

  • Area

    58000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Rungkit Charoenwat

  • Structural Engineering

    Aurecon

  • MEP Engineering

    Aurecon

  • Cost Consultant

    RHLB (Siam) Ltd.

  • Construction Manager

    Arcadis Thailand

  • Main Contractor

    Ritta Co. Ltd.

  • Client

    SF Development Co. Ltd.
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

‘Reconnecting Urban Life with Nature Through A Flowing Shopping Experience’

The sheer size of Megabangna shopping complex is as large as a small town. Its central building is perceived as a downtown, whereas Foodwalk zone on the east wing is portrayed as countryside with more green areas and canals. The new extension of retail zone located on the eastern periphery beyond the existing zone could then be conceptualized as a ‘Valley’, one of the most pleasant natural topography in which its intimate central space is enclosed by continuous frontage of lushly mountains.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The architectural concept of the new extension, ‘The Valley’, therefore derives from the geographic character of its metaphor. To create similar atmosphere to a natural valley, the layout of the new open-air mall is composed around a central courtyard space, in which a sunken plaza with an amphitheatre down below acts as a customers’ main social space for gathering and holding all kinds of events.

Diagram
Diagram

Continuing from the sunken plaza on the bottom level, the sloping green area in the middle of the layout, called ‘the Hill’, gently ascends to connect smoothly with the existing Mega Plaza on level 1. The Hill is intended to be a relaxing space where people can fully immerse themselves into the lush landscape with water features and outdoor furniture. By embedding a lush greenery into the open-air courtyard and throughout the building, the project becomes a hybrid of a market place and a public park where social interactions are more encouraged among people.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Simultaneously, network of walkways along shopfronts on every level is connected to the existing corridor and a new car parking building via link bridges and covered walkway in order to complete a seamless circulation system between the two phases without dead end.

Zone design strategies
Zone design strategies

Moreover, the idea of transforming natural environment into a unique shopping experience is synthesized through its spatial organization and various architectural elements. A series of minimum 1:15 sloping walkways are positioned continuously, descending gently down from upper to lower levels, to create a similar experience of ‘hill walk’. It effectively results in not only increased salable areas on the lower floor but also an infinite loop of spiral circulation, circling endlessly on all four levels.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

