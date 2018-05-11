World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Olson Kundig
  6. 2014
  7. Rimrock / Olson Kundig

Rimrock / Olson Kundig

  • 09:00 - 11 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Rimrock / Olson Kundig
Save this picture!
Rimrock / Olson Kundig, © Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

© Benjamin Benschneider © Benjamin Benschneider © Kevin Scott © Benjamin Benschneider + 21

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

Text description provided by the architects. The particular form of Rimrock – a T-shaped structure – responds to the unique typography of the bluff upon which it is situated. At the edge of a cliff, the house straddles two sides of wash atop a stable outcropping of tough, slow-cooled volcanic basalt. The name “rimrock” refers to this type of geological occurrence, with a sheer rock wall at the upper edge of a plateau or canyon. The seam below the house is a natural, preexisting path for animals, who use it to move between the mountains and the river. Even though the house is now here, they can still move unimpeded. The sensitive nature of the landscape, as well as it’s unique climatic, solar and seasonal conditions called for careful positioning of the home and consideration of materials.

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

Raising the 5,200 SF house above the wash serves many functions, including preservation of the existing animal path. Knowing that changing wind patterns in the winter can create massive snow drifts, hovering the house above the ground plane allows the use of full-height windows to maximize 180-degree views overlooking Riverside State Park and north Spokane—valley, mountains, forest, river, city—without piles of snow accumulating directly against them. The interior remains open but also protected. 

Save this picture!
© Kevin Scott
© Kevin Scott

The resulting design reverses the typical transparency one might expect in a home with a large amount of glazing. The upper portion of the building, which is typically most transparent, is actually more private. The lower portion―the more public family and gathering area―has more transparency and contains a bridge element that spans across the game path. This transparent main level, which consists of the kitchen, dining and living area, mediates between the prospect and the refuge at the edge of the cliff.

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

The upper part of the house is the most private and is less transparent than the lower level with views directed towards tighter vistas. A sense of intimacy throughout the home allows the owner to retreat from what is a spectacular, yet also aggressive environment due to the region’s powerful storms, weather patterns and seasons.

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

Tough, durable building materials, mostly mild steel and glass, were used to stand up to harsh environmental conditions and will weather naturally. The steel paneling and structure is 90-95% reclaimed material locally sourced by the owner. There are automatic, seasonally adjusted exterior shades on all windows, which significantly decrease the energy used for cooling. Erosion on the site is prevented by collecting all rainwater runoff from the roof into one dry well that percolates the water slowly back into the groundwater system.

Save this picture!
© Kevin Scott
© Kevin Scott

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Rimrock / Olson Kundig" 11 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894109/rimrock-olson-kundig/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »