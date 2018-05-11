12 Cachagua / Mobil Arquitectos

+ 18

Architects Mobil Arquitectos

Location Cachagua, Zapallar, Valparaíso Region, Chile

Architect in Charge Patricio Browne

Area 2470.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Nico Saieh

Collaborators Sylvain Eymard-Duvernay, Pablo Moreira

Structural Engineer Jorge Gonzalez Narbona, RG Ingenieros

Construction Gian Piero Chiappini Sanguineti, Terratec

Landscape Carolina Vergara

Site Area 3096 m²

Suppliers Lamitec Maderas Laminadas More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. TOWNHOUSES. In the center of Cachagua beach town, the project consists of a series of townhouses integrated into the urban life of the neighborhood. To fit with the scale of the context, the building develops towards the slope, with the least possible impact on the street level.

BROKEN VOLUME. Two stacked volumes, overlap and break, to follow the natural slope of the site. This movement guarantees sights towards the mountains and the sea. In the breaking point, the building incorporates inner courtyards, that bring light and landscape to the houses.

CANTILEVER FACADE. A street-level habitable plinth raises the second volume that becomes a cantilever over the street. A second skin gives privacy to the street level floor and emphasizes the setback. On top of the second volume, rooftops are also a setback to disappear from the façade.

Cross Laminated Timber. The main material is CLT, that provides a warm and relaxed atmosphere in the interiors, and a neutral expression on the exteriors, that integrates successfully with the street and the neighborhood.

TWELVE. Each unit has two levels, connected through the stairs that travel along the inner courtyard. They are both accessed from the ground floor, but half of them have a second floor on a -1 level and include a garden, while the other half goes up to a +2 and include a panoramic terrace. The complex includes 24 parking spots and a shared swimming pool.