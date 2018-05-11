World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Chile
  5. Mobil Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. 12 Cachagua / Mobil Arquitectos

12 Cachagua / Mobil Arquitectos

  • 11:00 - 11 May, 2018
12 Cachagua / Mobil Arquitectos
12 Cachagua / Mobil Arquitectos, © Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

  • Architects

    Mobil Arquitectos

  • Location

    Cachagua, Zapallar, Valparaíso Region, Chile

  • Architect in Charge

    Patricio Browne

  • Area

    2470.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Nico Saieh

  • Collaborators

    Sylvain Eymard-Duvernay, Pablo Moreira

  • Structural Engineer

    Jorge Gonzalez Narbona, RG Ingenieros

  • Construction

    Gian Piero Chiappini Sanguineti, Terratec

  • Landscape

    Carolina Vergara

  • Site Area

    3096 m²

  • Suppliers

    Lamitec Maderas Laminadas
© Nico Saieh
Text description provided by the architects. TOWNHOUSES. In the center of Cachagua beach town, the project consists of a series of townhouses integrated into the urban life of the neighborhood. To fit with the scale of the context, the building develops towards the slope, with the least possible impact on the street level.

Floor Plan 1
Floor Plan 1
© Nico Saieh
BROKEN VOLUME. Two stacked volumes, overlap and break, to follow the natural slope of the site. This movement guarantees sights towards the mountains and the sea. In the breaking point, the building incorporates inner courtyards, that bring light and landscape to the houses.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
CANTILEVER FACADE. A street-level habitable plinth raises the second volume that becomes a cantilever over the street. A second skin gives privacy to the street level floor and emphasizes the setback. On top of the second volume, rooftops are also a setback to disappear from the façade.

© Nico Saieh
Cross Laminated Timber. The main material is CLT, that provides a warm and relaxed atmosphere in the interiors, and a neutral expression on the exteriors, that integrates successfully with the street and the neighborhood.

© Nico Saieh
TWELVE. Each unit has two levels, connected through the stairs that travel along the inner courtyard. They are both accessed from the ground floor, but half of them have a second floor on a -1 level and include a garden, while the other half goes up to a +2 and include a panoramic terrace. The complex includes 24 parking spots and a shared swimming pool.

© Nico Saieh
Section
Section
© Nico Saieh
Cite: "12 Cachagua / Mobil Arquitectos" [12 Cachagua / Mobil Arquitectos] 11 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894101/12-cachagua-mobil-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

