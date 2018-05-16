House between Trees / - = + x

+ 25

Collaborators Fernanda Garicoche, Elianne Vidal

Structure Calculation Ingeniero Rodrigo Vera Prous More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Mariano Roque Alonso city, located next to Asuncion, is part of “Gran Asuncion”, an urban continuity formed by several low-density cities. These cities have been growing along important highways resulting in blocks following their geometry.

Save this picture! Ground Floor Plan and Longitudinal Section

The “Vivienda Entre Árboles” is built on a one-hectare terrain with rich vegetation, where an old ranch was located. The project is implanted within an area of dense vegetation, with trees that have developed long trunks in search of light.

The aim is that the existing trees be part of the house´s integral spaces, utilizing a concrete structure that allows full and empty, generated in interior and exterior spaces.

Save this picture! Rooftop Plan and Side Elevation

Interior spaces change scale according to internal functions in which double heights, bridges, glass volumes containing green life, and hanging floors allow a fluid space, and openings between concrete beams let natural light and ventilation occur.