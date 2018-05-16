World
  7. House between Trees / - = + x -

House between Trees / - = + x -

  • 13:00 - 16 May, 2018
House between Trees / - = + x -
House between Trees / - = + x -, © Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

  • Architects

    - = + x -

  • Location

    Mariano Roque Alonso, Paraguay

  • Architects in Charge

    Francisco Tomboly, Sonia Carisimo

  • Area

    993.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Leonardo Méndez

  • Collaborators

    Fernanda Garicoche, Elianne Vidal

  • Structure Calculation

    Ingeniero Rodrigo Vera Prous
© Leonardo Méndez
Text description provided by the architects. Mariano Roque Alonso city, located next to Asuncion, is part of “Gran Asuncion”, an urban continuity formed by several low-density cities. These cities have been growing along important highways resulting in blocks following their geometry.

© Leonardo Méndez
Ground Floor Plan and Longitudinal Section
Ground Floor Plan and Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Méndez
The “Vivienda Entre Árboles” is built on a one-hectare terrain with rich vegetation, where an old ranch was located. The project is implanted within an area of dense vegetation, with trees that have developed long trunks in search of light. 

© Leonardo Méndez
The aim is that the existing trees be part of the house´s integral spaces, utilizing a concrete structure that allows full and empty, generated in interior and exterior spaces.

© Leonardo Méndez
Rooftop Plan and Side Elevation
Rooftop Plan and Side Elevation
© Leonardo Méndez
Interior spaces change scale according to internal functions in which double heights, bridges, glass volumes containing green life, and hanging floors allow a fluid space, and openings between concrete beams let natural light and ventilation occur.

© Leonardo Méndez
Upper Floor Plan and Cross Section
Upper Floor Plan and Cross Section
© Leonardo Méndez
Cite: "House between Trees / - = + x -" [Vivienda Entre Árboles / - = + x -] 16 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894097/house-between-trees-equals-plus-x/> ISSN 0719-8884

