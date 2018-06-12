World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Mexico
  5. [H] arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. Beach House / [H] arquitectos

Beach House / [H] arquitectos

  • 17:00 - 12 June, 2018
Beach House / [H] arquitectos
Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

© Onnis Luque

  • Architects

    [H] arquitectos

  • Location

    Mazatlan, Mexico

  • Lead Architects

    Javier Hidalgo, Ezequiel Ruiz, Luis Verdugo, Andrea Perezarce, Juan Manuel Osuna, Guadalupe Jasso

  • Area

    298.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
Beach House / [H] arquitectos, © Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Text description provided by the architects. The design process with our client who was always open to any suggestions, improvements and new ideas were key to the project. The project must had a combined relation between interior and exterior showing the client’s unique personality and his passion for outdoors.

Save this picture!
Diagram 2
Diagram 2

Located a hundred meters from the beach inside a gated community, the lotsare rectangular where homes are built densely without space in between, and the result of this is poor light and air circulation inside homes. Knowing this, our main objective was to create a totalindependence from contextbut with an intimate relation with the ocean.  The floor design is the result ofthisand all thoughts, ideas and needs of our client.

Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

To get a better use of the sights, we modified the conventional housing design, leaving public spaces at the upper floor, and private spaces at the lower level. Lower level is close and cozy keeping a strong relation with the ground. Upper level has a close relation with light and the sky. The landscape and the ocean are part of beautiful flat roof to enjoy.

Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Formally, the house is an enclosed area using a courtyard style, a contained exterior space. Its three courtyards brings up to each one of the rooms brightness and wind, getting a unique sight to the sky.

Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

First courtyard is all about contemplation; from the bedrooms the experience is relaxing and inspiring, meanwhile from the kitchen and living room the leafy tree looks like a green veil. Second courtyard interconnects all secondary rooms allowing an intimate space among its users. Finally the third courtyard situated beside living room, honors social life and connects to flat roof which is the project’s leading and greatest space.

Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Its architecture is a white canvas, without any decorative elements and visually clean that remains an elegant austerity.

Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

View the complete gallery

Cite: "Beach House / [H] arquitectos" [Casa de playa / [H] arquitectos] 12 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894074/beach-house-h-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

