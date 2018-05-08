World
  3. Bjarke Ingels Takes Role as Chief Architect at WeWork

Bjarke Ingels Takes Role as Chief Architect at WeWork

Bjarke Ingels Takes Role as Chief Architect at WeWork, CEO of WeWork Alex Neumann with Bjarke Ingels. Image © Alexei Hay
WeWork has announced that Bjarke Ingels will be its new Chief Architect. Ingels, who has taken the architecture world by storm since founding BIG in 2005, will continue in his role as Founding Partner and Creative Director of his firm, however in his new role at WeWork he also "will offer his insights and ideas to extend and help us push the boundaries of architecture, real estate, technology, and design," explained WeWork today in a press statement.

"WeWork was founded at the exact same time as when I arrived in New York. In that short amount of time—the blink of an eye at the time scale of architecture—they have accomplished incredible things and they are committed to continuing their trajectory to places we can only imagine," said Bjarke Ingels. "WeWork’s commitment to community and culturally-driven development is perfectly aligned with our active, social and environmental agendas. As WeWork takes on larger and more holistic urban and architectural challenges, I am very excited to contribute with my insights and ideas to extend their community-oriented vision to ground-up buildings and urban neighborhoods. BIG and I are incredibly thrilled to take an active role in WeWork’s evolution as a company and a design culture."

"Bjarke caught my attention because he’s changing the way we think about architecture," explained Adam Neumann, the co-Founder and CEO of WeWork. "His designs inspire as much as they surprise. When we started WeWork eight years ago, we knew the world didn’t need another office building, it needed spaces where people could collaborate on projects, connect and create together, and potentially change the world. As WeWork’s Chief Architect, Bjarke Ingels will help us reimagine and reshape the future of our spaces, our company, and ultimately our cities."

News via WeWork.

