World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. New Photographs Explore BIG’s Waste-to-Energy Plant as Ski Slope Roof is Installed

New Photographs Explore BIG’s Waste-to-Energy Plant as Ski Slope Roof is Installed

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
New Photographs Explore BIG’s Waste-to-Energy Plant as Ski Slope Roof is Installed
Save this picture!
New Photographs Explore BIG’s Waste-to-Energy Plant as Ski Slope Roof is Installed, © Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti

Photographer Aldo Amoretti has captured new images of one of 2018’s most awaited projects, as the BIG designed Amager Bakke Waste-to-Energy Plant takes shape in Copenhagen, complete with an SLA-designed park and ski slope. The images show to the completed power plant, which opened in March 2017, while work progresses on the 170,000-square-foot (16,000-square-meter) park and ski slope that will cap the scheme.

Initially master planned by BIG, the unique design seeks to reclaim a typically unused element of a building for the public through the introduction of the nature-filled program. During summer months, the SLA-designed rooftop activity park will provide visitors with hiking trails, playgrounds, fitness structures, trail running, climbing walls, and of course, incredible views. In the winter, the park will be joined by over 1,640 feet (500 meters) of ski slopes designed by BIG.

© Aldo Amoretti © Aldo Amoretti © Aldo Amoretti © Aldo Amoretti + 45

Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti
Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti
Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti
Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti
Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti
Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti
Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti
Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti
Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti
Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti

You can check out the full gallery below.

SLA Reveals Park and Ski Slope That Will Cap BIG's Groundbreaking Waste-to-Energy Plant

The final designs for one of 2018's most awaited projects have been revealed, as SLA has released plans for the 170,000-square-foot (16,000-square-meter) park and ski slope that will cap the BIG-designed Amager Bakke Waste-to-Energy Plant in Copenhagen, Denmark.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "New Photographs Explore BIG’s Waste-to-Energy Plant as Ski Slope Roof is Installed" 08 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894058/new-photographs-explore-bigs-waste-to-energy-plant-as-ski-slope-roof-is-installed/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »