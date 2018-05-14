World
  Cats in the Right Place at the Wrong Time in Architectural Photography

Cats in the Right Place at the Wrong Time in Architectural Photography

Cats in the Right Place at the Wrong Time in Architectural Photography
© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

Cats just don’t care. They don’t care if you bought them gourmet food. They don’t care if you got them customized furniture or luxury cardboard boxes, and they definitely don’t care if they are barging into an architectural photo shoot (although, we do think it’s their way of being the center of attention).

Don't believe us? Here's a collection of photographs collected from our projects database where cats are clearly not trying to steal the spotlight.

The Screen / DMOA architects

© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans

Habitus Boatsheds / Strachan Group Architects + Rachael Rush

© Patrick Reynolds
© Patrick Reynolds

Fuzzy House / SO 

© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

Moenda’s House / Felipe Rodrigues 

© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

Town House in Antwerp / Sculp[IT] 

© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans

Open Source House / studiolada architects

© Olivier Mathiotte
© Olivier Mathiotte

House for Booklovers and Cats / BFDO Architects

© Francis Dzikowski
© Francis Dzikowski

Cat House / FANAF

© FANAF
© FANAF

Casa 50m2 / OBBA

© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

Nionohama Apartment House Renovation / ALTS Design Office

© Fuji-Shokai - Masahiko Nishida
© Fuji-Shokai - Masahiko Nishida

Gwang-Gyeong-Won / Kang-il Lim + Eunmi Kim

© Eui-tae park
© Eui-tae park

Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Cats in the Right Place at the Wrong Time in Architectural Photography" 14 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894057/cats-in-the-right-place-at-the-wrong-time-in-architectural-photography/> ISSN 0719-8884

