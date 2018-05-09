World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Switzerland
  5. Christian Kerez
  6. 2014
  House with a Missing Column / Christian Kerez

House with a Missing Column / Christian Kerez

  • 02:00 - 9 May, 2018
House with a Missing Column / Christian Kerez
House with a Missing Column / Christian Kerez, © Georg Aerni
© Georg Aerni

© Georg Aerni © Georg Aerni © Georg Aerni © Georg Aerni + 9

  • Architects

    Christian Kerez

  • Location

    Zürich, Switzerland

  • Project Architects

    Werner Schührer, Hannes Oswald

  • Project Team

    Lukas Ingold, Raphael Jans, Marc Leschelier, Hermes Killer, Oliver Dubuis, Angela Schütz, Nathanael Weiss, Lau Hing Ching

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Georg Aerni, Milan Rohrer

  • Structural Engineer

    Dr. Schwartz Consulting AG, Zug, Joseph Schwartz, Neven Kostic

  • Building Physics

    BAKUS, Zurich, Michael Herrmann, Clemens Moser

  • Mechanical Engineer

    WL Partner AG, Rapperswil, Fabrizio Macari

  • Building Management

    Caretta + Weidmann, Zurich, Nicolas Dassler, Sandro Wölfli
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Georg Aerni
© Georg Aerni

Text description provided by the architects. Every apartment in this house occupies one entire platform of the house. All functions, which are shared by several apartments like staircase and elevator installation shafts stay in front of the facades. They build the load-bearing structure of this house.

© Georg Aerni
© Georg Aerni

Their position as additional building parts has to closely follow the restriction of the building code. Regular structural arrangement becomes impossible; therefore the beams holding the slab and prolonging the interior space towards the outside have an enormous weight. 

Floor Plans
Floor Plans

The steel structure supporting the individual slabs offers an extraordinarily large scale to each apartment. The glazing and the position of the furniture and side rooms change from one level to the other and give a different interpretation of the monumental structure on each slab. The steel structure lies on the sunken, irregular pedestal of concrete which contains cellar and parking garage.

© Milan Rohrer
© Milan Rohrer

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Switzerland
Cite: "House with a Missing Column / Christian Kerez" 09 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894044/house-with-a-missing-column-christian-kerez/> ISSN 0719-8884

