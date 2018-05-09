House with a Missing Column / Christian Kerez

+ 9

Architects Christian Kerez

Location Zürich, Switzerland

Project Architects Werner Schührer, Hannes Oswald

Project Team Lukas Ingold, Raphael Jans, Marc Leschelier, Hermes Killer, Oliver Dubuis, Angela Schütz, Nathanael Weiss, Lau Hing Ching

Project Year 2014

Photographs Georg Aerni, Milan Rohrer

Manufacturers Loading...

Structural Engineer Dr. Schwartz Consulting AG, Zug, Joseph Schwartz, Neven Kostic

Building Physics BAKUS, Zurich, Michael Herrmann, Clemens Moser

Mechanical Engineer WL Partner AG, Rapperswil, Fabrizio Macari

Building Management Caretta + Weidmann, Zurich, Nicolas Dassler, Sandro Wölfli More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Every apartment in this house occupies one entire platform of the house. All functions, which are shared by several apartments like staircase and elevator installation shafts stay in front of the facades. They build the load-bearing structure of this house.

Their position as additional building parts has to closely follow the restriction of the building code. Regular structural arrangement becomes impossible; therefore the beams holding the slab and prolonging the interior space towards the outside have an enormous weight.

The steel structure supporting the individual slabs offers an extraordinarily large scale to each apartment. The glazing and the position of the furniture and side rooms change from one level to the other and give a different interpretation of the monumental structure on each slab. The steel structure lies on the sunken, irregular pedestal of concrete which contains cellar and parking garage.