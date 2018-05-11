World
Vía Vallejo / Grow arquitectos

  • 15:00 - 11 May, 2018
Vía Vallejo / Grow arquitectos
Vía Vallejo / Grow arquitectos, © Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos

© Marcos Betanzos © Marcos Betanzos © Marcos Betanzos © Marcos Betanzos + 19

© Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos

Text description provided by the architects. This mixed-use project has as integration axis the following areas: commercial, residential, health services and a hotel. We decided to make the 3 levels out of plumb and complement it with an important area of public space, an outdoor park surrounded by terraces and restaurants with different specialties.

Floor Plan 1
Floor Plan 1

Plazas and recreational fountains give a particular dynamism to the different areas connected by a walkway with light roofs to make sure visitors are able to enjoy the promenade during the rainy season and enjoy being outdoors most of the year.

© Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos

The project seeks to be an alternative space for the zone as well as meeting its housing needs. It offers a wide variety of services and entertainment options both for residents and visitors of this important industrial and commercial core of Mexico City.

Section 2
Section 2

Pedestrian and vehicular access and large parking lots have been considered as an integral part of this development. Comfort and safety are a priority and the most important goal is that all users enjoy the highest quality of life standards.

© Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos
Section 1
Section 1
© Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Residential Architecture Commercial Architecture Mexico
Cite: "Vía Vallejo / Grow arquitectos" [Vía Vallejo / Grow arquitectos] 11 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894043/via-vallejo-grow-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

