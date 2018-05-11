Vía Vallejo / Grow arquitectos

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. This mixed-use project has as integration axis the following areas: commercial, residential, health services and a hotel. We decided to make the 3 levels out of plumb and complement it with an important area of public space, an outdoor park surrounded by terraces and restaurants with different specialties.

Plazas and recreational fountains give a particular dynamism to the different areas connected by a walkway with light roofs to make sure visitors are able to enjoy the promenade during the rainy season and enjoy being outdoors most of the year.

The project seeks to be an alternative space for the zone as well as meeting its housing needs. It offers a wide variety of services and entertainment options both for residents and visitors of this important industrial and commercial core of Mexico City.

Pedestrian and vehicular access and large parking lots have been considered as an integral part of this development. Comfort and safety are a priority and the most important goal is that all users enjoy the highest quality of life standards.