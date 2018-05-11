Rustic House / Urban Agency

-
Architects
LocationKerry, Ireland
EngineeringCORA
ClientWithheld
Area58.0 m2
Project Year2018
Photographs
“The best preventive remedy to ageing is architecture”.
How to design and build a project that will take few decades to complete “on time” for its owner retirement plan? In this project, ageing and weathering serve as a critical design tool for thinking about how architecture might intercept the changing state of weathering on site.
On a sloping rural site with views over the land, the form and orientation of an existing cottage generates two further, similar buildings, which offer a more complete inhabitation of the ground.
The first, a south-facing bedroom emerges from the hill; the second, a bathroom with double height shower of traditional Moroccan construction is largely contained within it.
The three buildings are connected by a subterranean rooflit corridor whose walls retain the earth. These are sheds, entirely made out of in situ concrete (walls and roofs) and finished with a natural rust iron pigments usually used for gardening, making reference in color and form to vernacular construction.