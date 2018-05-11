Rustic House / Urban Agency

+ 33

Architects Urban Agency

Location Kerry, Ireland

Engineering CORA

Client Withheld

Area 58.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Paul Tierney

“The best preventive remedy to ageing is architecture”.

How to design and build a project that will take few decades to complete “on time” for its owner retirement plan? In this project, ageing and weathering serve as a critical design tool for thinking about how architecture might intercept the changing state of weathering on site.

On a sloping rural site with views over the land, the form and orientation of an existing cottage generates two further, similar buildings, which offer a more complete inhabitation of the ground.

The first, a south-facing bedroom emerges from the hill; the second, a bathroom with double height shower of traditional Moroccan construction is largely contained within it.

The three buildings are connected by a subterranean rooflit corridor whose walls retain the earth. These are sheds, entirely made out of in situ concrete (walls and roofs) and finished with a natural rust iron pigments usually used for gardening, making reference in color and form to vernacular construction.