  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ireland
  5. Urban Agency
  6. 2018
  Rustic House / Urban Agency

Rustic House / Urban Agency

  • 03:00 - 11 May, 2018
Rustic House / Urban Agency
© Paul Tierney
© Paul Tierney

  • Architects

    Urban Agency

  • Location

    Kerry, Ireland

  • Engineering

    CORA

  • Client

    Withheld

  • Area

    58.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Paul Tierney
Rustic House / Urban Agency, © Paul Tierney
“The best preventive remedy to ageing is architecture”.

How to design and build a project that will take few decades to complete “on time” for its owner retirement plan? In this project, ageing and weathering serve as a critical design tool for thinking about how architecture might intercept the changing state of weathering on site.

Courtesy of Urban Agency
Courtesy of Urban Agency

On a sloping rural site with views over the land, the form and orientation of an existing cottage generates two further, similar buildings, which offer a more complete inhabitation of the ground.

© Paul Tierney
The first, a south-facing bedroom emerges from the hill; the second, a bathroom with double height shower of traditional Moroccan construction is largely contained within it.

Sections A
Sections A

The three buildings are connected by a subterranean rooflit corridor whose walls retain the earth. These are sheds, entirely made out of in situ concrete (walls and roofs) and finished with a natural rust iron pigments usually used for gardening, making reference in color and form to vernacular construction.

© Paul Tierney
Cite: "Rustic House / Urban Agency" 11 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894040/rustic-house-urban-agency/> ISSN 0719-8884

