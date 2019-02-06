World
  7. One More Room / ANTNA

One More Room / ANTNA

  • 12:00 - 6 February, 2019
One More Room / ANTNA
One More Room / ANTNA, © Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

© Jaime Navarro

  • Architects

    ANTNA

  • Location

    Temixco, Morelos, Mexico

  • Category

    Extension

  • Lead Architects

    Diego Rivero Borrell, Santiago Arroyo

  • Area

    16.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Text description provided by the architects. A housing expansion prototype that aims to add a 16 sqm room, on the roof of social houses that currently have problems of overcrowding, as they originally have only one bedroom. 

Assembly and Installation of Prefabricated Walls
Assembly and Installation of Prefabricated Walls
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Assembly and Installation of Covering
Assembly and Installation of Covering

As this is a construction proposed in wood, it seeks to explore this material from its structural aspect, insulation, light, and a logical building system. In addition to it, this prototype opens a research around the potential of this resource to activate a sustainable economy in the country, which with the correct use of its forests and jungles, new local economies can be detonated, as well as schemes that can focus on the housing crisis, unemployment, and social marginalization. 

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Section
Section

The wooden structure is designed by a system of structural frames that join with an assembled grid of beams that support the roof. An arrangement of sliding doors in the lateral facade gives a natural crossed ventilation, that apart from lowering the interior temperature, it promotes an opening of the interior to the urban setting. 

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Project location

ANTNA
Cite: "One More Room / ANTNA" [Un Cuarto Más / ANTNA] 06 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894034/one-more-room-antna/> ISSN 0719-8884

