All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. HDA: Hector Delmar Arquitectura
  6. 2017
  7. C260 House / HDA: Héctor Del Mar Arquitectura

C260 House / HDA: Héctor Del Mar Arquitectura

  • 15:00 - 5 June, 2018
C260 House / HDA: Héctor Del Mar Arquitectura
C260 House / HDA: Héctor Del Mar Arquitectura, © Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

© Luis Gordoa

  • Architects

    HDA: Hector Delmar Arquitectura

  • Location

    Naucalpan, Mexico

  • Architect in charge

    Héctor Delmar

  • Collaborator Architects

    Juan Carlos Fuentes, Ulises del Llano

  • Lighting Design

    M+N Diseño e Iluminación (Guillermo Martínez, Maria Eugenia Nava y Gabriela Urbina)

  • Landscaping

    Ana Carranza

  • Area

    770.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Luis Gordoa

  • Civil Engineering

    BIOE

  • Construction

    HDA Arquitectura / Pamela Hernández

  • Structural Design

    Rolando González López
© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

Text description provided by the architects. The site is an old garden with big trees and a flat-roof house built in the 50´s. The client asked to reclaim the structure of this cold, humid, dark house and open to the garden. The Project reclaimed the original structure by revealing what was underneath layers of materials after years of alterations.   What was left was the essence of the structure: 21 cms-thick brick walls and concrete slabs.

3 strategies where applied:

Make the house adapt to site by understanding its bioclimatic conditions: It was opened to breezes, slab slopes where modified to catch storm water, and openings in the slabs where made to catch the sun´s heat and light so thermal mass could work.

© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa
Diagram
Diagram
© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

In order to make a dialogue between materials of the existing vs. the new, 3 materials where used: mixing brick powder from the demolished walls with resins and mortar unified Brick in its original 21 cms-masonry. A new material, COR-TEN steel, was used for additions, canopies and a wall, which accompanies the visitor from the entrance to the main hall. Carpentry and wooden features where reclaimed from demolition, also timber beams where reclaimed from a demolished restaurant near by and used for shading the terrace and other additions.

© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

The old house was adapted to receive the new brief, which includes: a gymnasium, 3 bathrooms, dressing room, a pool, and service areas. Pipelines and services where modified with new technology featuring solar panels for water heating, variable velocity devices for pumping water, radiant floors for heating and solar PV panels.

Croquis - Gymnasium
Croquis - Gymnasium

The result of these strategies is a group of brick volumes resting in the garden as rocks, receiving the silhouettes of the trees. The spaces between these volumes are transparent, allowing different views of the garden, which gives sensations of serenity within the chaos of Mexico City.

© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

Cite: "C260 House / HDA: Héctor Del Mar Arquitectura" [Casa C260 / HDA: Hector Delmar Arquitectura] 05 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894031/c260-house-hda-hector-del-mar-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

