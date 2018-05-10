World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. Vietnam
  5. Nhat Viet JSC
  6. 2018
  7. Bui Vien Office / Nhat Viet JSC

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Bui Vien Office / Nhat Viet JSC

  • 20:00 - 10 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Bui Vien Office / Nhat Viet JSC
Save this picture!
Bui Vien Office / Nhat Viet JSC, © Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

© Quang Tran © Quang Tran © Quang Tran © Quang Tran + 34

  • Architects

    Nhat Viet JSC

  • Location

    62 Tran Hung Dao St, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

  • Design Team

    Dao Thanh Hai, Nguyen Hanh Nguyen

  • Technical

    Hoang Van Kien, Pham Hong Van

  • Interior

    Thien Ngan, Dieu An

  • Area

    160.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Quang Tran
Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Text description provided by the architects. Have this project ultilized the site value yet?
Have this project started from understanding the site context to creat the suitable idea yet?
Will this project bring community value, community get benefit from that design, or they change better while the Project is finished?
These are sustainable questions and the core value of the Project.

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

The land contains a lot of memories:
This residence on the Gallini Street (now Tran Hung Dao Street) is the only road linking two old urban areas of Saigon (French city) and Cholon (urban Chinese). The land is adjacent to the Bui Vien walking street, a crowded place and known as a cultural tourist Saigon.

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Although it is an old building, this architecture is not yet qualified enough to be preserved, so it is not remodeled. Besides, it is not too degraded to be demolished or rebuilt. While the land is located in the best location in District 1, the value of real estate is almost none. People here do not sell, do not rent and do not do any kind of business. Being abandoned, not bring any economic values, lots of space here cannot be rented so that people went away; have been left the room empty for 15 years.

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

The design team has come up with a concept of "re-use" that is higher than the usual requirement, which is aimed at creating inspiration for both the user and the community. Will it make office space more enjoyable than regular office on the street or on the office building? The staff and customers will experience the old story of the French architectural scene, interacting with peaceful people and be hidden in the tranquil atmosphere of the courtyard in the apartment complex.

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

“Open” - Green connection: Open windows and roof doors to connect with oil trees (a unique species of old Saigon) is more than 100 years old. 

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Inside the office, the solutions for planting trees in the vertical and horizontal lines also connect the trees from the roof to the office and connect to the courtyard of the apartment building.

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

“Open” to view and air-conditioning: combine opening the roof and the void to connect two floors vertically.

Save this picture!
1st Floor
1st Floor
Save this picture!
2nd Floor plan 1
2nd Floor plan 1

“Open” to create a flexible space for multifunction area on the 2nd floor: 2nd floor – design without separated areas; setting up furniture in modules is to fit in differences of activies such as meetings, discussions, organizing small events or exhibitions, and so on.

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Vietnam
Cite: "Bui Vien Office / Nhat Viet JSC" 10 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894004/bui-vien-office-nhat-viet-jsc/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »