  Moleskine Celebrates Creative Process with New Line of Luxury Notebooks

Moleskine Celebrates Creative Process with New Line of Luxury Notebooks

Moleskine Celebrates Creative Process with New Line of Luxury Notebooks
Courtesy of Moleskine
Courtesy of Moleskine

Moleskine, the go-to brand of sketchbook lovers have expanded their luxury notebook line, The Art Collection. The Italian paper-manufacturing brand and architects' favorite (we know we are!) dedicates this new collection to those who value the creative process just as much as the final result and want to translate their stories and ideas onto papers. Whether it’s drawing, doodling, painting, sketching, or composing, the Art Collection meets the diverse needs of its users who "simply need get lost in their colors and visions without fear of losing the spirit of their work." 

Courtesy of Moleskine

The collection consists of several notebook types and is available in both soft and hardcovers. The Sketchbooks come in various shapes, weights and functions, and can be transformed from a traditional sketching notebook to a reporter style pad, or a Concertina-style album, all ideal for dry media (pencils, charcoal, pastels…).

Courtesy of Moleskine
Courtesy of Moleskine
Courtesy of Moleskine
Courtesy of Moleskine

The Watercolor Album notebooks are designed specifically to bear heavy and damp strokes on both sides of the papers, keeping the content intact. The Storyboard notebook is dedicated to film writers and comic fanatics, where each paper is divided into four frames per page. Lastly, the Manuscript notebook created for composers and lyricists consists of plain pages on the left side opposed by manuscripts on the right.

Courtesy of Moleskine
Courtesy of Moleskine
Courtesy of Moleskine
Courtesy of Moleskine

The launch follows their recent debut of Pen + Ellipse (the new smartpen) and is added to the brand’s existing rich list of high-end design and paper products.

The Art Collection notebooks by Moleskine celebrates artistry in all its forms proving once again that regardless of how dominant technology is becoming, paper will always hold a special place for artists, architects, musicians, story-tellers...

Courtesy of Moleskine
Courtesy of Moleskine

News via: Moleskine.

Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Moleskine Celebrates Creative Process with New Line of Luxury Notebooks" 09 May 2018. ArchDaily.

