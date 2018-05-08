Morpholio's "Smart Fill" Extension Calculates Areas In Your Drawings As You Sketch

Morpholio has released details of Smart Fill, which they describe as “the world’s first area calculator for live design sketching.” Designed for the TracePro app on iPad and iPhone, Smart Fill calculates the area of spaces in active sketches, without the need for further drawing or alterations.

The Smart Fill calculation evolves as space is altered through further sketching. As rooms are sliced in half, the area reduces, while as walls are erased, the area expands. The app also allows for the space to be filled in with color, text labels, or numerical data.

+ 15

Architects move between technical drawing and illustration all the time. This is our art—conceptualizing an idea, and then realizing it in the real world. We need tools that allow our thinking to move between concept and reality without hindrance. Reinforcing the creative process by providing a bit of intelligence to the fluidity of sketching has always been the goal of Trace.

-Toru Hasegawa, Morpholio Co-Founder.

Smart Fill can provide calculations for more than one area, adding additional regions to keep a running tab. The resulting chart can be copied into spreadsheet applications such as Excel, Sheets, and Notes. The software, therefore, allows for a merging of free-flowing imagination and informed mathematical constraints.

Smart Fill has been designed for a variety of applicable circumstances. Homeowners and contractors can calculate floorplans, home additions, or garden designs. Large-scale city planners can calculate building areas, roads, parks, or scaled maps of any site. The calculations can allow for deeper environmental or cost analysis at an early stage, such as material areas and energy calculations.

The only reason we draw is to communicate ideas. Anything that gets in the way of this communication weakens the whole process. Direct, clear line hand drawings remain the best way to communicate visually and Morpholio Trace is the best app out there for architects to get across their ideas fast and beautifully.

-Jim Keen, Architect and Illustrator

News via: Morpholio