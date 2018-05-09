World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Toob Studio
  6. 2018
  7. 5x12 House / Toob Studio

5x12 House / Toob Studio

  • 00:00 - 9 May, 2018
5x12 House / Toob Studio
5x12 House / Toob Studio, © Lê Anh Đức
© Lê Anh Đức

© Lê Anh Đức

© Lê Anh Đức
© Lê Anh Đức

Text description provided by the architects. The project is built on a land area of 5mx20m with an airy surface

After leaving a part of the area for the front yard and backyard in accordance with the planning of the city, the remaining building area is 5mx12m, the typical area for the "portion house " in Vietnam.

© Lê Anh Đức
© Lê Anh Đức

When approaching from the spaces of traditional housing, we find that the "buffer zone" is a very important space that many modern homes today are no longer able to hold, namely the porch, the loggia, the middle yard...

Model
Model

In this space, a renewal impact has been brought by external elements upon the interior, which has actively promoted the initiative the to control the impact of the user. 

© Lê Anh Đức
© Lê Anh Đức

Due to the limited width and depth, portion house’s structure is usually developed in height. 

Therefore, we put buffer spaces alternatively between private spaces, their forms and positions are different between floors. The buffer zones, in this case, play roles as traffic or public areas, where family members will connect more in these spaces.

Plan
Plan
Plan
Plan
Plan
Plan

The "buffer space" is like an important chain linking between private spaces, and with the exterior as well.

© Lê Anh Đức
© Lê Anh Đức

Finally, we control the effects of the external environment on the interior at these buffer spaces. 

© Lê Anh Đức
© Lê Anh Đức

Natural light is brought into the buffer space but it must limit the thermal effect to deep in the interior; the wind entrance is created while the exit is also open.

© Lê Anh Đức
© Lê Anh Đức

As a result, space is static, but its inner body is always moving.  Besides, we always search for natural materials in those buffer zones in order to be suitable with external elements. 

© Lê Anh Đức
© Lê Anh Đức

Finally, that the combination of materials, light, and swirl air themselves have been creating a fresh and comfortable feeling for users without any decorations.

© Lê Anh Đức
© Lê Anh Đức

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
Cite: "5x12 House / Toob Studio" 09 May 2018. ArchDaily.

