  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Taylor Knights
  6. 2017
  Brunswick West House / Taylor Knights

Brunswick West House / Taylor Knights

  • 17:00 - 7 May, 2018
Brunswick West House / Taylor Knights
Brunswick West House / Taylor Knights, © Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

© Tom Blachford © Tom Blachford © Tom Blachford © Tom Blachford + 17

  • Architects

    Taylor Knights

  • Location

    Brunswick West, Australia

  • Design & Project Architect

    James Taylor

  • Design Architect

    Peter Knights

  • Area

    50.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Tom Blachford

  • Structural Engineer

    R. Bliem & Associates

  • Building Surveyor

    Fotia Group

  • Builder

    GC & F Constructions

  • Styling

    Ruth Welsby
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

Text description provided by the architects. Brunswick West House is a small-scale, 50-square-meter alteration and addition to a Californian Bungalow home. The addition forms a low-volume, compact intervention on the project’s site, that aims to re-engage the home with the generous north-facing garden beyond.

Proposed Floor Plan - Sketch
Proposed Floor Plan - Sketch

The modest nature of the project called for simple, incisive moves that would sidestep the need for an arduous and costly re-configuration of the existing home. In turn, our strategy looked to repurpose an ivy-lined sideway, creating a new, central entry for the home.

© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

This approach enables the home to operate succinctly in two halves: the original rooms now accommodate more private activities, while the addition forms its new social heart. These new living spaces are arranged in and around three sculptural masonry walls, creating nooks and reveals within the open plan – spaces that could offer a place to sit and share with family or retreat within at other times.

Plan - Sketch
Plan - Sketch

