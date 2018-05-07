Brunswick West House / Taylor Knights

+ 17

Architects Taylor Knights

Location Brunswick West, Australia

Design & Project Architect James Taylor

Design Architect Peter Knights

Area 50.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Tom Blachford

Structural Engineer R. Bliem & Associates

Building Surveyor Fotia Group

Builder GC & F Constructions

Styling Ruth Welsby More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Brunswick West House is a small-scale, 50-square-meter alteration and addition to a Californian Bungalow home. The addition forms a low-volume, compact intervention on the project’s site, that aims to re-engage the home with the generous north-facing garden beyond.

The modest nature of the project called for simple, incisive moves that would sidestep the need for an arduous and costly re-configuration of the existing home. In turn, our strategy looked to repurpose an ivy-lined sideway, creating a new, central entry for the home.

This approach enables the home to operate succinctly in two halves: the original rooms now accommodate more private activities, while the addition forms its new social heart. These new living spaces are arranged in and around three sculptural masonry walls, creating nooks and reveals within the open plan – spaces that could offer a place to sit and share with family or retreat within at other times.