World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Teatum + Teatum Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Garden House / Teatum + Teatum Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Garden House / Teatum + Teatum Architects

  • 05:00 - 9 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Garden House / Teatum + Teatum Architects
Save this picture!
© Luke Hayes
© Luke Hayes

© Luke Hayes © Luke Hayes © Luke Hayes © Luke Hayes + 37

Save this picture!
© Luke Hayes
© Luke Hayes

Text description provided by the architects. Garden House is a new addition to the Network of spaces being produced by Noiascape across London. From one-off homes to mixed use buildings Noiascape is creating an infrastructure for urban renting.

Save this picture!
Garden House / Teatum + Teatum Architects, © Luke Hayes
© Luke Hayes

Designed specifically for renting, Garden House is organised to adapt to a number of users, from a couple to a group of sharers. The house acts as a landscape of surfaces and objects against which the renter’s life can be staged. The project involved the complete reorganisation of an existing terraced mews house with the addition of a new roof level and a connected garden room.

Save this picture!
Section Collage
Section Collage
Save this picture!
© Luke Hayes
© Luke Hayes
Save this picture!
Axonometric Collage
Axonometric Collage

The existing house provided no external space, Noiascape wanted external space that could interact with the living spaces and connect with local views. This requirement informed the inversion of the traditional relationship between living and sleeping. Bedrooms are located at ground and living spaces are located at first and second floor. A study space at second floor provides a day lit room connected to a roof garden to make working from home a pleasure. Flexibility is integrated into the spatial organisation.

Save this picture!
© Luke Hayes
© Luke Hayes

Flexible interconnected spaces flow horizontally and vertically allowing an interaction between each level. The plan and section resists cellular enclosure. Living spaces are double aspect and double height, structured to overlap and interconnect, allowing a visual continuity across space. At the scale of a house or a mixed use building Noiascape create spaces that activate relationships and organise social interaction.

Save this picture!
© Luke Hayes
© Luke Hayes

Throughout spaces are defined by vibrant material contrasts. These contrasts reinforce the influence of landscape and perception; foreground and background, above and below, light and dark and subconscious and unconscious. At the bedroom level cast concrete walls contrast with dyed green joinery. Living spaces contrast red pigmented concrete floors with birch joinery. Material textures are amplified by the location and range of daylighting. A mix of top lighting and side lighting change the visual quality of surfaces through the day. The architecture continually creates contrast and juxtaposition between material, space and programme.

Save this picture!
Long section
Long section

Joinery is employed as a spatial and sculptural object. Positioned to structure spaces and allow the house to be revealed as you move around - a cinematic approach that employs constant movement as a way to experience space. At each level, the range of joinery allows personal objects to be stored away or displayed depending on the user.
Noiascape seek collaborations with innovative makers. From metal workers to joiners to cast concrete makers we create opportunities for makers to craft unique elements within the spaces we produce.

Save this picture!
© Luke Hayes
© Luke Hayes
Save this picture!
© Luke Hayes
© Luke Hayes

Noiascape include spaces of study and learning into their homes. At Garden House the study is reached via a white steel bridge. The bridge acts as a threshold between the spaces of sleeping, washing, cooking and dining into the world of reading, reflecting and thinking. The location of the study divides the house from the functional and conscious to those spaces that give opportunity to the private and sub-conscious.

Save this picture!
© Luke Hayes
© Luke Hayes

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation United Kingdom
Cite: "Garden House / Teatum + Teatum Architects" 09 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893909/garden-house-teatum-plus-teatum-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »