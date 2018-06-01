Rural School Alto del Mercado / Ana Elvira Vélez + Juan B. Echeverri

-
ArquitectosAna Elvira Vélez, Juan B. Echeverri
-
UbicaciónMarinilla, Antioquia, Colombia
-
Authors ArchitectsAna Elvira Vélez Villa, Juan Bernardo Echeverri Cadavid
-
TeamAna Elvira Vélez Villa, Juan Bernardo Echeverri Cadavid, Juan Camilo Arboleda, Carlos Cabrera, Felipe Cleves
-
Area870.0 m2
-
Project Year2013
-
Photographs
-
CollaboratorsJuan Camilo Arboleda, Carlos Cabrera, Felipe Cleves
-
ConstructionSoluciones Constructivas SAS
-
Structural CalculationIngeniero Andrés Palacio
-
PromotorFundación Fraternidad Medellín
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Within the program Antioquia the most educated of the Government of Antioquia and Fraternidad Medellín, a rural school is designed and built in the Alto del Mercado village, municipality of Marinilla located, 1 hour from Medellin.
The rural school for 180 children of the village is located on the top of the mountain ridge overlooking the most beautiful vegetable cultivated slopes. The site had access to either side of trough an open path that connected both roads on each side.
The building is formed by the repetition of modular naves with gabled roofs that vary in height. The compound itself defines an inside -the school- with the classrooms, library, administrative office and inner playground - and an outside - collective functions located on the edges of the system as activities that extend into the landscaping: a dining room, a multi-purpose room, and the access.
The walls in concrete blocks are the structural elements, the wood-framed roofs are supported on the walls, while the shuttered windows foster the relationship between the interior and the landscape.
Las naves de las aulas son diseñadas con materiales sencillos, bloque en concreto en sus muros portantes, techos con estructura de madera y tablilla y ventanas en aluminio con rejas, donde lo más importante es la relación del aula con el paisaje atreves de los ventanales.