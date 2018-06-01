World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Colombia
  5. Ana Elvira Vélez
  6. 2013
  7. Rural School Alto del Mercado / Ana Elvira Vélez + Juan B. Echeverri

Rural School Alto del Mercado / Ana Elvira Vélez + Juan B. Echeverri

  • 13:00 - 1 June, 2018
Rural School Alto del Mercado / Ana Elvira Vélez + Juan B. Echeverri
Rural School Alto del Mercado / Ana Elvira Vélez + Juan B. Echeverri, © Isaac Ramírez Marín
© Isaac Ramírez Marín

© Isaac Ramírez Marín © Isaac Ramírez Marín © Isaac Ramírez Marín © Isaac Ramírez Marín + 24

  • Arquitectos

    Ana Elvira Vélez, Juan B. Echeverri

  • Ubicación

    Marinilla, Antioquia, Colombia

  • Authors Architects

    Ana Elvira Vélez Villa, Juan Bernardo Echeverri Cadavid

  • Team

    Ana Elvira Vélez Villa, Juan Bernardo Echeverri Cadavid, Juan Camilo Arboleda, Carlos Cabrera, Felipe Cleves

  • Area

    870.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Isaac Ramírez Marín

  • Collaborators

    Juan Camilo Arboleda, Carlos Cabrera, Felipe Cleves

  • Construction

    Soluciones Constructivas SAS

  • Structural Calculation

    Ingeniero Andrés Palacio

  • Promotor

    Fundación Fraternidad Medellín
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Isaac Ramírez Marín
© Isaac Ramírez Marín

Text description provided by the architects. Within the program Antioquia the most educated of the Government of Antioquia and Fraternidad Medellín, a rural school is designed and built in the Alto del Mercado village, municipality of Marinilla located, 1 hour from Medellin.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The rural school for 180 children of the village is located on the top of the mountain ridge overlooking the most beautiful vegetable cultivated slopes. The site had access to either side of trough an open path that connected both roads on each side.

© Isaac Ramírez Marín
© Isaac Ramírez Marín

The building is formed by the repetition of modular naves with gabled roofs that vary in height. The compound itself defines an inside -the school- with the classrooms, library, administrative office and inner playground - and an outside - collective functions located on the edges of the system as activities that extend into the landscaping: a dining room, a multi-purpose room, and the access. 

Elevations and Sections
Elevations and Sections

The walls in concrete blocks are the structural elements, the wood-framed roofs are supported on the walls, while the shuttered windows foster the relationship between the interior and the landscape.

© Isaac Ramírez Marín
© Isaac Ramírez Marín
© Isaac Ramírez Marín
© Isaac Ramírez Marín

Las naves de las aulas son diseñadas con materiales sencillos, bloque en concreto en sus muros portantes, techos con estructura de madera y tablilla y ventanas en aluminio con rejas, donde lo más importante es la relación del aula con el paisaje atreves de los ventanales. 

© Isaac Ramírez Marín
© Isaac Ramírez Marín
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Isaac Ramírez Marín
© Isaac Ramírez Marín

Cite: "Rural School Alto del Mercado / Ana Elvira Vélez + Juan B. Echeverri" [Escuela Rural Alto del Mercado / Ana Elvira Vélez + Juan B. Echeverri] 01 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893907/rural-school-alto-del-mercado-ana-elvira-velez-plus-juan-b-echeverri/> ISSN 0719-8884

