Rural School Alto del Mercado / Ana Elvira Vélez + Juan B. Echeverri

+ 24

Arquitectos Ana Elvira Vélez , Juan B. Echeverri

Ubicación Marinilla, Antioquia, Colombia

Authors Architects Ana Elvira Vélez Villa, Juan Bernardo Echeverri Cadavid

Team Ana Elvira Vélez Villa, Juan Bernardo Echeverri Cadavid, Juan Camilo Arboleda, Carlos Cabrera, Felipe Cleves

Area 870.0 m2

Project Year 2013

Photographs Isaac Ramírez Marín

Manufacturers Loading...

Collaborators Juan Camilo Arboleda, Carlos Cabrera, Felipe Cleves

Construction Soluciones Constructivas SAS

Structural Calculation Ingeniero Andrés Palacio

Promotor Fundación Fraternidad Medellín More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Within the program Antioquia the most educated of the Government of Antioquia and Fraternidad Medellín, a rural school is designed and built in the Alto del Mercado village, municipality of Marinilla located, 1 hour from Medellin.

The rural school for 180 children of the village is located on the top of the mountain ridge overlooking the most beautiful vegetable cultivated slopes. The site had access to either side of trough an open path that connected both roads on each side.

The building is formed by the repetition of modular naves with gabled roofs that vary in height. The compound itself defines an inside -the school- with the classrooms, library, administrative office and inner playground - and an outside - collective functions located on the edges of the system as activities that extend into the landscaping: a dining room, a multi-purpose room, and the access.

The walls in concrete blocks are the structural elements, the wood-framed roofs are supported on the walls, while the shuttered windows foster the relationship between the interior and the landscape.

Las naves de las aulas son diseñadas con materiales sencillos, bloque en concreto en sus muros portantes, techos con estructura de madera y tablilla y ventanas en aluminio con rejas, donde lo más importante es la relación del aula con el paisaje atreves de los ventanales.