Toronto Competition Awards Timber Building to be Constructed on City's Waterfront

A collaboration between Moriyama & Teshima Architects and Acton Ostry Architects have been announced as the winner of the competition for a new timber building in Toronto. Their proposal beat out several other notable firms including Shigeru Ban, who is known for his timber constructions, Patkau Architects who worked with MJMA, and Provencher_Roy who partnered with Turner Fleisher. The winning design scheme, called The Arbour, will be a net-zero tower to house a new school of computer technology as part of an expansion at George Brown College.

The design for the 12-story building features a pitched roof and large amounts of glazing so the timber interior can be easily seen from the outside. The building also utilizes a structural pattern that resembles a tartan grid with a large area of circulation running through the middle and supporting open walkways and stairs pushing towards the exterior. The periphery also features a variety of labs and classrooms that have the flexibility to change size and shape over time due to the building’s large-span beamless structure.

The Arbour is designed to be an example of innovative, sustainable construction and an icon for the future development of Toronto. Situated right on the city’s waterfront, the building will attract both tourists and locals alike.

The project is expected to begin construction in 2021.

News via: Moriyama & Teshima Architects.