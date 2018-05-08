Nobu Hotel Shoreditch / Ben Adams Architects

+ 11

Architects Ben Adams Architects

Location 10-50 Willow St, London EC2A 4BH, United Kingdom

Design Team Francesca Pont, Michael Wilson Katsibas, Mark Conroy, Emma Holt, Francis Hunt

Contractor MTD Contractors Ltd.

Client Willow Corp.

Project Year 2017

Photographs Nicholas Worley

Text description provided by the architects. The client required a beautiful hotel that could accomodate a variety of unique rooms, from suites to luxury apartments, a gym, spa and state-of-the-art restaurant.

This design marries the creative energy of the location with Nobu’s values of simple luxury with a façade that fragments at the eastern end and descends into a welcome new pocket park, overlooked by the warehouses of Great Eastern Street to the North.

Nobu requires that all their buildings reflect their immediate context. Our palette of concrete, bronze, timber and glass, overlaid with creative textiles and warm fabrics create a simple, considered and raw aesthetic.

An intimate garden at basement level is articulated into terraces, seating and planting, and provides natural light to the triple height restaurant and bar space that sits below the hotel.

The target market is affluent professionals who enjoy luxury travel destinations and exceptional cuisine.

Nobuyuki “Nobu” Matsuhisa is a renowned Japanese celebrity chef with an established reputation and well-loved brand. People will often travel the world to taste his food so this hotel needed to represent this brand and offer a true Nobu experience.