World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Ben Adams Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Nobu Hotel Shoreditch / Ben Adams Architects

Nobu Hotel Shoreditch / Ben Adams Architects

  • 00:00 - 8 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Nobu Hotel Shoreditch / Ben Adams Architects
Save this picture!
© Nicholas Worley
© Nicholas Worley

© Nicholas Worley © Nicholas Worley © Nicholas Worley © Nicholas Worley + 11

  • Architects

    Ben Adams Architects

  • Location

    10-50 Willow St, London EC2A 4BH, United Kingdom

  • Design Team

    Francesca Pont, Michael Wilson Katsibas, Mark Conroy, Emma Holt, Francis Hunt

  • Contractor

    MTD Contractors Ltd.

  • Client

    Willow Corp.

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Nicholas Worley
Save this picture!
© Nicholas Worley
© Nicholas Worley

Text description provided by the architects. The client required a beautiful hotel that could accomodate a variety of unique rooms, from suites to luxury apartments, a gym, spa and state-of-the-art restaurant.

Save this picture!
© Nicholas Worley
© Nicholas Worley

This design marries the creative energy of the location with Nobu’s values of simple luxury with a façade that fragments at the eastern end and descends into a welcome new pocket park, overlooked by the warehouses of Great Eastern Street to the North.

Save this picture!
© Nicholas Worley
© Nicholas Worley

Nobu requires that all their buildings reflect their immediate context. Our palette of concrete, bronze, timber and glass, overlaid with creative textiles and warm fabrics create a simple, considered and raw aesthetic.

Save this picture!
© Nicholas Worley
© Nicholas Worley
Save this picture!
Long Section
Long Section
Save this picture!
© Nicholas Worley
© Nicholas Worley

An intimate garden at basement level is articulated into terraces, seating and planting, and provides natural light to the triple height restaurant and bar space that sits below the hotel.

Save this picture!
© Nicholas Worley
© Nicholas Worley

The target market is affluent professionals who enjoy luxury travel destinations and exceptional cuisine.

Save this picture!
© Nicholas Worley
© Nicholas Worley

Nobuyuki “Nobu” Matsuhisa is a renowned Japanese celebrity chef with an established reputation and well-loved brand. People will often travel the world to taste his food so this hotel needed to represent this brand and offer a true Nobu experience.

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels United Kingdom
Cite: "Nobu Hotel Shoreditch / Ben Adams Architects" 08 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893888/nobu-hotel-shoreditch-ben-adams-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »