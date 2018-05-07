World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Argentina
  CMS arquitectas
  2016
  Residence in Los Quebrachos San Luis / CMS arquitectas

Residence in Los Quebrachos San Luis / CMS arquitectas

  13:00 - 7 May, 2018
  Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
Residence in Los Quebrachos San Luis / CMS arquitectas
© Walter Salcedo
© Walter Salcedo

© Walter Salcedo

  • Construction Company

    Empresa constructora PDT SRL San Luis

  • Structural Calculation

    Ing. Osvaldo Belzunce

  • Covered Built Surface

    578 m2

  • Semi-Covered Built Surface

    71 m2
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Walter Salcedo
© Walter Salcedo

Text description provided by the architects. The residence is found inside the district Los Quebrachos in the extreme northwest of the city of San Luis (Argentina). It is a permanent home for a family consisting of a couple with three small children at the time of construction. During the design process there were very specific requests that the program had to incorporate. The most important, because of its scope and nature, was to have a large enclosed space for recreation activities and some sporting practices due to the limitations imposed by the Chorrillero wind for activities in open spaces.

Transversal Section / Swimming Pool
Transversal Section / Swimming Pool
© Walter Salcedo
© Walter Salcedo
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section

The characteristics of the lot and its surroundings were considered as determinants of the formal, functional and material definition of the project. The most important ones are:

© Walter Salcedo
© Walter Salcedo

  • Location of the land at the foot of the mountain and with three views to be explored: mountain of the Cross, city of San Luis and golf square of the neighborhood;
  • Sloping ground 3 meters in east-west diagonal direction;
  • Habitual and intense presence, due to the proximity of the mountain range, the Chorrillero wind that blows from the north;
  • Existence of native vegetation on the ground, mostly trees with little structure and shrubs;
  • Zone of average probability of seismic tremors.

Underground Floor Plan
Underground Floor Plan
© Walter Salcedo
© Walter Salcedo
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan

Once the requirements and constraints were consolidated, the criteria that guided the design decisions were established:

© Walter Salcedo
© Walter Salcedo

  • Find the free tree sectors to decide the implantation space of the house. Preserve the existing native tree groups and minimize the extraction of specimens;
  • Take advantage of the unevenness of the terrain so that, when having two plants, the lower one is semi-buried and at the level of the sidewalk and, in the upper plant, at the highest level of the bottom of the ground;
  • Division of the program into 2 sectors: living space itself and volume of leisure and recreation. Both with functionality, access and independent traffic and, in turn, with communication views.

© Walter Salcedo
© Walter Salcedo
Views
Views

The used materials are the apparent concrete in the upper dimension volume and the San Luis dark gray stone as a base in the lower level of the terrain. Both materials respond to the requirements of minimal maintenance and good behavior in earthquakes.

© Walter Salcedo
© Walter Salcedo

The visual connections between spaces through large glazed surfaces is a constant: the glances can pass from one space to the other, and can cross several spaces to get the views of the surrounding environment. These visual connections in multiple senses, which at the same time don’t neglect the intimacy of spaces, are those that give a unitary character to a program, which, despite being a single-family dwelling, is very complex.

© Walter Salcedo
© Walter Salcedo

Cite: "Residence in Los Quebrachos San Luis / CMS arquitectas" [Casa en Los Quebrachos San Luis / CMS arquitectas] 07 May 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Carvalho, Guilherme) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893879/residence-in-los-quebrachos-san-luis-cms-arquitectas/> ISSN 0719-8884

