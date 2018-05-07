World
  7. Hundun University Education Center / VARY DESIGN

Hundun University Education Center / VARY DESIGN

  • 22:00 - 7 May, 2018
Hundun University Education Center / VARY DESIGN
Hundun University Education Center / VARY DESIGN, © ARCHEXIST
© ARCHEXIST

© ARCHEXIST © ARCHEXIST © ARCHEXIST © ARCHEXIST + 23

  • Architects

    VARY DESIGN

  • Location

    Eling Park, Eling Main St, Yuzhong Qu, Chongqing Shi, China

  • Lead Archtiects

    Fan Qi, Dingliang Yang

  • Design Team

    Zhixing Cai, Yinan Jiang

  • Client

    Hundun University Chongqing Branch

  • Area

    520.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    ARCHEXIST
© ARCHEXIST
© ARCHEXIST

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in TESTBED 2, an innovation campus regenerated from the previous Chongqing No. Printing Factory which also known as Central Bank’s Banknote Printing Factory of Republic of China. 

Location
Location

It sits on the top of topographical Eling Park with excellent views towards Yangtze River. It is an educational center in Chongqing for Hundun University, a 21-century internet based university.  To create a new form of educational space fitting the contemporary context is the biggest challenge for us.

© ARCHEXIST
© ARCHEXIST

Firstly we set up the overall strategy as adaptive design, meaning recycling the derelict buildings rather than building new constructions. Secondly, together with Hundun University we selected the site of BESTBED 2 with strong industrial characteristics that widely welcomed and favored on internet by the youth.

Next we decided to do the renovation and extension of the Building-7, a building with a unique feature of eleven-continuous-arch structure.

© ARCHEXIST
© ARCHEXIST

According to our analysis, the education center for an internet-based should no longer be singular function of education, but rather should be a happy sharing space, to share both knowledge and experience but also interests, gaming or foods.

© ARCHEXIST
© ARCHEXIST

In the design, we reversed the layout pattern of traditional educational facilities, instead, making educational space as supportive space to surround the different cores of lecturing, exhibiting/gallery, leisure/gaming and dining space. Noticeably, our design proposal makes the place with higher openness and adaptivity that all the space is interchangeable inside the building.

© ARCHEXIST
© ARCHEXIST

The entrance of the space is in the material of poured concrete and glass in high contrast with the brick material of the old factory plant. The concrete box of entrance, and the plug-in glass box of gallery, together with the brick box of old factory plant, form a three-dimensional “transparency”.

© ARCHEXIST
© ARCHEXIST

All the designs are intended to stimulate the communications in between the users.  Online-popular-restaurant is the first core of this spatial series followed by the lecture hall led mix-use space and internet bar oriented educational space.

© ARCHEXIST
© ARCHEXIST

The major body of the building keeps the original arch structure and all the brick walls, with the new glass casement and steel cantilevered balcony , forming another attractive material contrast.

© ARCHEXIST
© ARCHEXIST
Courtesy of VARY DESIGN
Courtesy of VARY DESIGN

Through the manipulation of materials and form, we implanted a brand-new life with new functions and meanings into a previous derelict warehouse. This whole process as an urban practice would be a prototype of the development of internet university in the physical conditions

© ARCHEXIST
© ARCHEXIST

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Hundun University Education Center / VARY DESIGN" 07 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893865/hundun-university-education-center-vary-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

