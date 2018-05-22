World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. DTR_studio architects
  6. 2018
  7. Claire House / DTR_studio architects

Claire House / DTR_studio architects

  • 02:00 - 22 May, 2018
Claire House / DTR_studio architects
Claire House / DTR_studio architects, © Cris Beltran
© Cris Beltran

© Cris Beltran

  • Architects

    DTR_studio architects

  • Location

    Gaucín, Spain

  • Authors

    Jose Maria Olmedo, Jose Miguel Vázquez

  • Construction

    Criseba.com

  • Project Manager

    Sebastian Martín

  • Quantity Surveyor / Structural Engineer

    Javier Berdugo

  • Area

    157.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    cris beltran
© Cris Beltran
© Cris Beltran

Text description provided by the architects. Claire House is a Terraced House sites in Gaucín. It has a amazing 360º views: from the Strait of Gibraltar to Cortes Mountains.

© Cris Beltran
© Cris Beltran

The project has tried to power it.

Plans 1.200
Plans 1.200

We have proposed a open space concept in the living areas to enjoy the panoramic views, putting the windows in a strategy positions.

© Cris Beltran
© Cris Beltran

The design of the windows with a huge fixed piece of glass and a blind opening system remark the improvement of the views.

Sections 1.200
Sections 1.200

The position in the outskirts of the town does to propose a double lenguaje in the opposite facades: a more traditional to the town and more abstract to the periphery.

© Cris Beltran
© Cris Beltran

The outside spaces generates itinerary as the Andalucian patios where the White color, the wáter and the vegetation are the fundamentals ingredients. 

© Cris Beltran
© Cris Beltran

In the materiality of the house the white and the simplicity in the details are the main actors, without forget our commitment to efficiency and comfort.

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
