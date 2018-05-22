Claire House / DTR_studio architects

+ 20

Architects DTR_studio architects

Location Gaucín, Spain

Authors Jose Maria Olmedo, Jose Miguel Vázquez

Construction Criseba.com

Project Manager Sebastian Martín

Quantity Surveyor / Structural Engineer Javier Berdugo

Area 157.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs cris beltran

Text description provided by the architects. Claire House is a Terraced House sites in Gaucín. It has a amazing 360º views: from the Strait of Gibraltar to Cortes Mountains.

The project has tried to power it.

We have proposed a open space concept in the living areas to enjoy the panoramic views, putting the windows in a strategy positions.

The design of the windows with a huge fixed piece of glass and a blind opening system remark the improvement of the views.

The position in the outskirts of the town does to propose a double lenguaje in the opposite facades: a more traditional to the town and more abstract to the periphery.

The outside spaces generates itinerary as the Andalucian patios where the White color, the wáter and the vegetation are the fundamentals ingredients.

In the materiality of the house the white and the simplicity in the details are the main actors, without forget our commitment to efficiency and comfort.