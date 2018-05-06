This week we present a selection of the best images of brick houses published on our site. These 11 Mexican projects reveal the diversity of expression that architects in the country have achieved through creative arrangements of the brick modules. read on for a selection of images from prominent photographers such as Carlos Berdejo Mandujano, Onnis Luque, and Patrick Lopez.
Mexican Houses That Show the Many Ways to Use Bricks
- 12:00 - 6 May, 2018
- by María Francisca González
