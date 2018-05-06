World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Mexican Houses That Show the Many Ways to Use Bricks

Mexican Houses That Show the Many Ways to Use Bricks

Mexican Houses That Show the Many Ways to Use Bricks
Mexican Houses That Show the Many Ways to Use Bricks
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano © César Béjar © Ricardo Rodríguez Cortesía de Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma

This week we present a selection of the best images of brick houses published on our site. These 11 Mexican projects reveal the diversity of expression that architects in the country have achieved through creative arrangements of the brick modules. read on for a selection of images from prominent photographers such as Carlos Berdejo MandujanoOnnis Luque, and Patrick Lopez.

Carlos Berdejo Mandujano

Tadeo House / Apaloosa Estudio de arquitectura y diseño

© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
César Béjar

Casa G / Delfino Lozano

© César Béjar
Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma

Papagayo House / Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma

Cortesía de Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma
Ricardo Rodríguez

Casa San Juan / C3 Arquitectos

© Ricardo Rodríguez
Moritz Bernoully

S E L House / CampoTaller

© Moritz Bernoully
Onnis Luque

RedHouse / Hans Kabsch Vela

© Onnis Luque
Onnis Luque

Palmas House / DOSA STUDIO

© Onnis Luque
Alexanderson Arquitectos

Ro House / Alexanderson Arquitectos

Cortesía de Alexanderson Arquitectos
Rory Gardiner

Entrepinos Housing / Taller Hector Barroso

© Rory Gardiner
Patrick Lopez

Saint Peter House / Proyecto Cafeína + Estudio Tecalli

© Patrick Lopez
Carlos Berdejo Mandujano

Gála House / Apaloosa

© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
Cite: María Francisca González. "Mexican Houses That Show the Many Ways to Use Bricks" [Casas mexicanas que muestran diversas formas de usar el ladrillo] 06 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893830/mexican-houses-that-show-the-many-ways-to-use-bricks/> ISSN 0719-8884

