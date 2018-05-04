Shortlist Announced for Competition to Redesign the Eiffel Tower Visitor Experience

Amanda Levete is among one of four teams to be shortlisted for a competition to reimagine the visitor experience for the famous Eiffel Tower in Paris. The four teams, chosen from 42 entries, will be tasked with rethinking the ways in which people discover and interact with the tower, working in collaboration with the City of Paris government.

Titled “Discover, Approach, Visit,” the competition site covers 54 hectares of land on both sides of the River Seine, with the Eiffel Tower site located at the center. In preparation for Paris’ hosting of the 2024 Olympic Games, the competition asks teams to spend 10 months exploring how to enhance the visitor experience at the base of the tower, strengthen existing connections across the site, reconfigure public transport routes.

The shortlisted teams comprise Amanda Levete with GROSS.MAX, Gustafson Porter + Bowman, Agence Ter with Carlo Ratti Associati, and Koz Architectes with Atelier Roberta.

The Tour Eiffel is a national symbol etched into a global consciousness and its iconography is understood across generations and cultures. We are honored to be given the opportunity to engage with the City of Paris to reimagine and improve the experience for everyone of Paris’s most iconic and beloved landmark.

-Amanda Levete on being shortlisted

The four teams will now work in coordination with the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo for 10 months, with the winning design implemented by 2023.

News via: Amanda Levete Architects, Gustafson Porter + Bowman