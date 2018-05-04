World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Shortlist Announced for Competition to Redesign the Eiffel Tower Visitor Experience

Shortlist Announced for Competition to Redesign the Eiffel Tower Visitor Experience

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Shortlist Announced for Competition to Redesign the Eiffel Tower Visitor Experience
Save this picture!
Shortlist Announced for Competition to Redesign the Eiffel Tower Visitor Experience, Courtesy of AL_A
Courtesy of AL_A

Amanda Levete is among one of four teams to be shortlisted for a competition to reimagine the visitor experience for the famous Eiffel Tower in Paris. The four teams, chosen from 42 entries, will be tasked with rethinking the ways in which people discover and interact with the tower, working in collaboration with the City of Paris government.

Titled “Discover, Approach, Visit,” the competition site covers 54 hectares of land on both sides of the River Seine, with the Eiffel Tower site located at the center. In preparation for Paris’ hosting of the 2024 Olympic Games, the competition asks teams to spend 10 months exploring how to enhance the visitor experience at the base of the tower, strengthen existing connections across the site, reconfigure public transport routes.  

The shortlisted teams comprise Amanda Levete with GROSS.MAX, Gustafson Porter + BowmanAgence Ter with Carlo Ratti Associati, and Koz Architectes with Atelier Roberta.

The Tour Eiffel is a national symbol etched into a global consciousness and its iconography is understood across generations and cultures. We are honored to be given the opportunity to engage with the City of Paris to reimagine and improve the experience for everyone of Paris’s most iconic and beloved landmark.
-Amanda Levete on being shortlisted

The four teams will now work in coordination with the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo for 10 months, with the winning design implemented by 2023.

News via: Amanda Levete ArchitectsGustafson Porter + Bowman

Populous and Egis to Develop Plans for 38 Olympic Venues at 2024 Paris Games

Clarification Update 10/4/17: Populous and Egis were selected in 2016 to collaborate on the Paris 2024 bid; this news piece reflects the bid's approval by the International Olympic Committee. However, the team to lead the next planning phase for Paris 2024 has yet to be decided. Stay tuned for further information.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Shortlist Announced for Competition to Redesign the Eiffel Tower Visitor Experience" 04 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893829/shortlist-announced-for-competition-to-redesign-the-eiffel-tower-visitor-experience/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »