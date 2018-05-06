World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Peru
  5. Seinfield Arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. Horadada House / Seinfield Arquitectos

Horadada House / Seinfield Arquitectos

  • 13:00 - 6 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Horadada House / Seinfield Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Horadada House / Seinfield Arquitectos, © Juan Solano Ojasi
© Juan Solano Ojasi

© Juan Solano Ojasi © Juan Solano Ojasi © Juan Solano Ojasi © Juan Solano Ojasi + 23

  • Architects

    Seinfield Arquitectos

  • Location

    Lima, Peru

  • Architect

    Cynthia Seinfeld

  • Developer Architects

    Jannet Arévalo, Krizia Alvarez

  • Builder

    Carlos Sarmiento

  • Area

    700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Juan Solano Ojasi
Save this picture!
© Juan Solano Ojasi
© Juan Solano Ojasi

Text description provided by the architects. This housing project responds to a nuclear family that is expanding as the children grow and begin to be more independent or to form their own families. The house must shelter all of them, allowing a collective life, but also, respecting the privacy of each one. The proposal takes advantage of the unevenness of the terrain, which is located on a hill in a desert area of the coast of Lima giving room to three levels that respond to the needs of its members.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

Given the depth of the lot, interior terraces are sculpted as interconnected voids at all levels in such a way that it delimits a stepped and steep internal profile composed of spatial relationships to enrich human relations between the members of the family.

Save this picture!
© Juan Solano Ojasi
© Juan Solano Ojasi

Through the terraces, spaces are related to views of the coastline -located on the side of the lot- allowing them to be discovered through the spaces in motion. On the other hand, the project redefines and redirects other views by crossing spaces in doing so, and it does it in such a way that in the act of discovering, … spatial relationships can be strengthened.

Save this picture!
© Juan Solano Ojasi
© Juan Solano Ojasi

Materiality leads to defining a foundation that talks to the hill so that walls, stairways and floors are covered in the stone of the hill as a sign of continuity and respect, taking advantage of the lateral withdrawals of the regulations of the beach to locate the external circulation area, as well as some planters. The upper volumes are more independent and ephemeral and stripped in their relationship with the sky, so you can discover some higher vain that only relate to the sky itself.

Save this picture!
© Juan Solano Ojasi
© Juan Solano Ojasi
Save this picture!
First Floor
First Floor
Save this picture!
© Juan Solano Ojasi
© Juan Solano Ojasi

At a functional level, the project is organized by entering the upper level where the matrimonial (main) bedroom, as well as the bedroom of the youngest daughter are. The social area of the house is located in the middle level, and it includes internal terraces to allow lighting and a view to each of the functional spaces, as well as another terrace in the front in relation to the coast. This average disposition allows it to consolidate as a hinge between the upper and lower level, where social spaces and the private ones for the children are developed.

Save this picture!
© Juan Solano Ojasi
© Juan Solano Ojasi

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Housing Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Peru
Cite: "Horadada House / Seinfield Arquitectos" [Casa Horadada / Seinfield Arquitectos] 06 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893818/horadada-house-seinfield-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »