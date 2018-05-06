Horadada House / Seinfield Arquitectos

+ 23

Architects Seinfield Arquitectos

Location Lima, Peru

Architect Cynthia Seinfeld

Developer Architects Jannet Arévalo, Krizia Alvarez

Builder Carlos Sarmiento

Area 700.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Juan Solano Ojasi

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. This housing project responds to a nuclear family that is expanding as the children grow and begin to be more independent or to form their own families. The house must shelter all of them, allowing a collective life, but also, respecting the privacy of each one. The proposal takes advantage of the unevenness of the terrain, which is located on a hill in a desert area of the coast of Lima giving room to three levels that respond to the needs of its members.

Given the depth of the lot, interior terraces are sculpted as interconnected voids at all levels in such a way that it delimits a stepped and steep internal profile composed of spatial relationships to enrich human relations between the members of the family.

Through the terraces, spaces are related to views of the coastline -located on the side of the lot- allowing them to be discovered through the spaces in motion. On the other hand, the project redefines and redirects other views by crossing spaces in doing so, and it does it in such a way that in the act of discovering, … spatial relationships can be strengthened.

Materiality leads to defining a foundation that talks to the hill so that walls, stairways and floors are covered in the stone of the hill as a sign of continuity and respect, taking advantage of the lateral withdrawals of the regulations of the beach to locate the external circulation area, as well as some planters. The upper volumes are more independent and ephemeral and stripped in their relationship with the sky, so you can discover some higher vain that only relate to the sky itself.

At a functional level, the project is organized by entering the upper level where the matrimonial (main) bedroom, as well as the bedroom of the youngest daughter are. The social area of the house is located in the middle level, and it includes internal terraces to allow lighting and a view to each of the functional spaces, as well as another terrace in the front in relation to the coast. This average disposition allows it to consolidate as a hinge between the upper and lower level, where social spaces and the private ones for the children are developed.