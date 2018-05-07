World
i

i

i

i

i

  ArchDaily
  News
  Adjaye Associates Among Team of Britain's Top Designers Commissioned by Startup to Help Solve the UK's Housing Crisis

Adjaye Associates Among Team of Britain's Top Designers Commissioned by Startup to Help Solve the UK's Housing Crisis

Adjaye Associates Among Team of Britain's Top Designers Commissioned by Startup to Help Solve the UK's Housing Crisis
Save this picture!
Adjaye Associates Among Team of Britain's Top Designers Commissioned by Startup to Help Solve the UK's Housing Crisis, Design by Carl Turner Architects. Image © Edit.rs
Design by Carl Turner Architects. Image © Edit.rs

A new property startup named Cube Haus is looking to alter the existing housing market, offering high-value homes at reasonable prices "that can be configured to fit small and awkward urban sites." To do this, Cube Haus is commissioning a team of Britain's top architects and designers: Adjaye Associates, Faye ToogoodCarl Turner Architects and Skene Catling de la Peña. The team will create a series of customizable modular homes with a focus on outstanding design. 

Design by Adjaye Associates. Image © Edit.rs Design by Faye Toogood. Image © Edit.rs Design by Faye Toogood. Image © Edit.rs Design by Skene Catling de la Peña. Image © Edit.rs + 13

Design by Carl Turner Architects. Image © Edit.rs
Design by Carl Turner Architects. Image © Edit.rs

...we work with architects we respect so that we can focus on the craft of making and building great looking, sustainable homes with an approach that is at once ethical and ground breaking - Paul Tully, Co-Director, Cube Haus.

Design by Faye Toogood. Image © Edit.rs
Design by Faye Toogood. Image © Edit.rs
Design by Faye Toogood. Image © Edit.rs
Design by Faye Toogood. Image © Edit.rs

The Cube Haus proposal presents the people who might never have considered using an architect with the opportunity to work with renowned contemporary practices, making innovative architecture and design more accessible. The houses will "either be commissioned and installed by Cube Haus on sites that the company acquires", or they will be available for purchase as a possible solution for self-builders. The variability of a modular design will allow the houses to be configured to fit any shape or size of urban land plot.

Design by Adjaye Associates. Image © Edit.rs
Design by Adjaye Associates. Image © Edit.rs

Co-director of Cube Haus Philip Bueno de Mesquita says of the potential of this initiative, "The aim is to build up a portfolio of building types that ultimately can be scaled up for sites that can accommodate a bigger number of units. That's when it starts to get really interesting: affordable housing designed by some of the most exciting names working in architecture today."

Design by Adjaye Associates. Image © Edit.rs
Design by Adjaye Associates. Image © Edit.rs

While this initiative from Cube Haus will not likely solve the problem with affordable housing altogether, it is an exciting approach that makes the work of world-class architects and designers available to the masses.

Design by Skene Catling de la Peña. Image © Edit.rs
Design by Skene Catling de la Peña. Image © Edit.rs
Design by Skene Catling de la Peña. Image © Edit.rs
Design by Skene Catling de la Peña. Image © Edit.rs

News via: Cube Haus.

