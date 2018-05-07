World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Zoo
  4. Belgium
  5. Studio Farris Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Restaurant and Aviary at the Antwerp Zoo / Studio Farris Architects

Restaurant and Aviary at the Antwerp Zoo / Studio Farris Architects

  • 02:00 - 7 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Restaurant and Aviary at the Antwerp Zoo / Studio Farris Architects
Save this picture!
Restaurant and Aviary at the Antwerp Zoo / Studio Farris Architects, © Toon Grobet
© Toon Grobet

© Martino Pietropoli © Toon Grobet © Toon Grobet © Martino Pietropoli + 40

Save this picture!
© Toon Grobet
© Toon Grobet

Text description provided by the architects. Established in July 1843, the Antwerp Zoo is the oldest animal park in Belgium, listed as a national monument since 1983, and one of the oldest in the world, its initial objective being to encourage zoological and botanical sciences. Since its founding it has been managed by KMDA - Koninklijke Maatschappij voor Dierenbescherming Antwerpen (Royal Zoological Society of Antwerp).

Save this picture!
© Koen Van Damme
© Koen Van Damme

Studio Farris Architects was appointed by KMDA as design architect to provide a new identity to the place, through a solution that defines the new restaurant, aviary, apes- and buffalo- shelter at the Antwerp Zoo in March 2013, in cooperation with ELD partnership, Fondu Landscape Architects and Officium. The project was completed in June 2017.

Save this picture!
Restaurant Masterplan
Restaurant Masterplan
Save this picture!
Masterplan
Masterplan

The main driving concept for designing this unconventional intervention was enhancing the visitor experience, and putting it at the center of a unique spatial narrative that leads from the city into wilderness.  The zoo occupies a large portion of the historical city center, its surface area nearing 10 hectares. The main entrance to the zoo is on this side, paths leading to a series of ambients and facilities that accommodate a wide series of animal species.

The site for Studio Farris’ project is on the opposite side of the zoo, towards its eastern end, bordering a mostly residential neighborhood. In this sense, their intervention defines the eastern boundary of the zoo, in continuity with its historical perimeter wall. Its street facade is now punctured by a system of openings that reveal some of the inner functions to pedestrians, be they parts of the restaurant tables or the kitchen itself.

Save this picture!
© Toon Grobet
© Toon Grobet

A series of periscopes even allow views into the savannah. On the zoo side, the facade opens up to the main plaza: a major gathering space, sheltered by a series of square canopies, lovely overlapping one another, supported by slender columns that stem from the restaurant’s building and face the historical pavilions, where visitors may linger and enjoy unobstructed views to the apes’ enclosure on one side and to the savannah, with its buffalos and birds, to the other.

Save this picture!
© Toon Grobet
© Toon Grobet

The metal used for the canopies is stainless steel. We wanted to have a very light and open structure for the canopies. We chose stainless steel to reduce the thickness of the columns to a minimum and we covered the canopies ceiling in order to minimize the structure to one material. The stainless steel sheets and columns are polished in order to create reflections of the environment.

Save this picture!
© Martino Pietropoli
© Martino Pietropoli
Save this picture!
Restaurant Floor plan
Restaurant Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Martino Pietropoli
© Martino Pietropoli

The new restaurant, that accommodates 350 seats indoor and 400 outdoor, is hence located between the home of the great apes to the North and the buffalo’s habitat and aviary to the South. By means of extending the existing animal shelters on both sides, the project aims at establishing an intertwining relationship between visitors for and animals: the walk-through aviary provides an unexpected experience that brings visitors closer to the birds, apes and buffalos in their natural habitat.

Save this picture!
© Jonas Verhulst
© Jonas Verhulst

The building that hosts the restaurant is apparently understated in its elevation, that defines a very ample window opening towards the inner space of the zoo. In plan, however, it reveals a more distinct character and a rather complex geometry is revealed that expresses the multiple relations and interconnections with the tensile lightweight structures built around it.

Save this picture!
Diagram - Shelters' extension
Diagram - Shelters' extension

To the North, the restaurant visually extends, through its large glazing, into a tensile lightweight structure that protects the outdoor park where the gorillas and chimpanzees can move around. The building touches the ground with massive columns creating a sort of cave that the primates use as a shelter.

Save this picture!
© Toon Grobet
© Toon Grobet

To the South, the savannah landscape sits 5 meters lower than the restaurant floor, allowing visitors to admire the buffalos and birds through large glass panes. Plants were selected that are indigenous to various places and will provide shelter and food to the birds. A special passageway runs under the restaurant building, connecting the primate shelter to the North with the buffalos’ and birds’ environment to the South and allowing glimpses of the surrounding habitat through a series of windows.

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Learning zoo Belgium
Cite: "Restaurant and Aviary at the Antwerp Zoo / Studio Farris Architects" 07 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893813/restaurant-and-aviary-at-the-antwerp-zoo-studio-farris-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »