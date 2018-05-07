World
  Martina / deltastudio

Martina / deltastudio

  • 03:00 - 7 May, 2018
Martina / deltastudio
Martina / deltastudio, © Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

© Simone Bossi © Simone Bossi © Simone Bossi © Simone Bossi + 17

  • Architects

    deltastudio

  • Location

    Caprarola, Italy

  • Lead Architects

    Dario Pompei, Valerio Galeone, Saverio Massaro

  • Area

    145.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Text description provided by the architects. Martina, together with her family, chose the lake, the countryside. Here, among the rows of hazels, they manage the family farming activity. The old farmhouse is renewed, expands, becomes a home, becomes a refuge. Simple and compact, it accepts the needs of a modern life in close contact with nature.

© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

The house plan harmony is guaranteed by the subdivision of the space into three bands. The most convivial one, facing south, overlooks the fields getting lost in the panorama of the lake. A more technical intermediate band houses the kitchen, the courtesy service and the pantry. To the north, the most intimate one for the night.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The interior becomes essential. Materials and colors interact with the external landscape. The light enters from the large windows of the living room and crosses the slots of the old original building illuminating the kitchen. The surrounding nature penetrates into the rooms as a manifesto of what pushed the owners to leave the city.

© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

The different surfaces design the living area. The desire to break the rigor and the silence of minimal furnishings materializes in the joints of the materials and in the staircase net. We move over material-changing floor, from the ceramic to the cement, to the parquet of the sleeping area. Here essential rooms, almost monastic, tell the peasant tradition of the rural context that houses the house.

© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

The space, the biggest one, is for the little girls. A room to be shaped over time, where the game will become study, then intimacy to continue to grow together. An independent alcove for small women who grow up with love for the green, the lake, the land.

© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Cite: "Martina / deltastudio" 07 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893805/martina-deltastudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

