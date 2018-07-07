World
i

i

i

i

i

Hug & Link / Edam Architecture Design Group

  • 20:00 - 7 July, 2018
Hug & Link / Edam Architecture Design Group
Hug & Link / Edam Architecture Design Group, © Yoon Joon-Hwan
© Yoon Joon-Hwan

© Yoon Joon-Hwan © Yoon Joon-Hwan © Yoon Joon-Hwan © Yoon Joon-Hwan + 29

© Yoon Joon-Hwan
© Yoon Joon-Hwan

Text description provided by the architects. Sejong Lake Park is the biggest man-made lake in Korea, which has a size of 62 times bigger than a soccer field and mean depth of 3m. The lake park reminds of a painting with adjacent Sejong National Library and Jeon-Wolsan mountain in the background. There are five artificial island, including a festival island for a space for festivals, a water show stage show, a water park island which reminds the beach and an island of ecology wetland and various aquatic plants. Sejong residents enjoy the peaceful break along the promenade and cycling road around the lake.

© Yoon Joon-Hwan
© Yoon Joon-Hwan

This is another rest area in the park. The Hug&Link where it has a cafe and exhibition space was created with the concept of linking the culture of communication and hug the nature.

© Yoon Joon-Hwan
© Yoon Joon-Hwan

The site is located in the south of the lake. The outdoor spaces and these plans play a role as a bridge between two parks, actively communicating with the surrounding area while providing an open and comfortable place for the users.

© Yoon Joon-Hwan
© Yoon Joon-Hwan

The cafe space was made into space with a gable roof overlooking the lake. It resembles the beautiful nature around the lake park and blends into one. Also, timber and gable have an intention of being friendly and welcoming the visitiors. The cafe has a mezzanine floor and the wide-open space toward the lake where you can feel every part of the lake with a warm sunshine.

© Yoon Joon-Hwan
© Yoon Joon-Hwan
Diagram 02
Diagram 02
© Yoon Joon-Hwan
© Yoon Joon-Hwan

An exhibition space and office are placed on the first floor adjacent to the pine tree hill. You will find the pine tree hill again as you walk up the stairs along the wall with beautiful pine tree view windows. On the second floor of the cafe, you can also meet this space as a break area in a small forest looking over the lake with a scent of a pine tree and fresh wind.

© Yoon Joon-Hwan
© Yoon Joon-Hwan

This place shall be a pleasant place for the visitors as a communication window of various attractions, rest, meet and dream of a better future.

© Yoon Joon-Hwan
© Yoon Joon-Hwan

