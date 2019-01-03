World
  7. Casa Panguipulli / ABESTUDIO

Casa Panguipulli / ABESTUDIO

  • 17:00 - 3 January, 2019
Casa Panguipulli / ABESTUDIO
Casa Panguipulli / ABESTUDIO, © Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

© Nico Saieh

  • Architects

    ABestudio

  • Location

    Puyumen, Chile

  • Author Architects

    Javier Alcalde Bazán y Sebastián Browne Urrejola

  • Construction

    Rubén Paredes

  • Area

    136.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located in the Puyumén peninsula on Lake Panguipulli, Panguipulli county, Los Ríos Region, Chile. It is located on a flat and vast land, dominating distant views in all its orientations towards the surrounding paddocks, the lake and the volcanic environment.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Design scheme in the shape of an L is chosen, leaving one segment for the common areas and the other for the bedrooms. The access hall is located in the meeting between both.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

A specific requirement of the client was to prioritize a design that would minimize construction times. For this reason, it was decided to structure the house with constant modules every 1.10 mt. All trusses are equal and the house is built based on their repetition.

Plan
Plan

The proposed structural modulation is evident from the inside, leaving the trusses visible in the common areas, which allowed to increase the interior height and, together with the previous, the arrangement of high windows between the trusses, following the module of the house.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Perimeter walls, together with the roof, comprise the house volume, which integrates a garage inside its envelope.

Sections 1 and A
Sections 1 and A

The roof is projected in a more flexible way, in comparison with the rigidity of the structural module, thus creating intermediate spaces and eaves that mark the access, adjust the exterior-interior transition and control natural light in the different orientations.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

ABESTUDIO
Cite: "Casa Panguipulli / ABESTUDIO" [Casa Panguipulli / ABESTUDIO] 03 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893802/casa-panguipulli-abestudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

