World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Bespoke Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Golf Course House / Bespoke Architects

Golf Course House / Bespoke Architects

  • 20:00 - 6 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Golf Course House / Bespoke Architects
Save this picture!
Golf Course House / Bespoke Architects, © LuciLuci
© LuciLuci

© LuciLuci © LuciLuci © LuciLuci © LuciLuci + 38

Save this picture!
© LuciLuci
© LuciLuci

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the 13th Beach Golf Course Estate in Connewarre, this split-level home provides stunning southward views towards the sand dunes across the 14th Fairway from both the living area and master suite. The house wraps around an east-facing courtyard with views to a treed reserve, while the northern wing provides privacy from the road. The building opens up to the golf course which many of the surrounding houses have also done. The building presents a series of solid walls to the street, the only relief created by the laser cut screen in front of the ensuite window. The cantilevered slabs give the appearance of the building floating lightly over the site. The skillion roofs point south towards the views.

Save this picture!
© LuciLuci
© LuciLuci
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© LuciLuci
© LuciLuci

The clients love the mid-century modern period and have furnishings and artwork from the period that were to feature in their new home. At the beginning of the design process, the clients provided a scrapbook showing architectural details from the period they loved. There were several details that resonated and influenced the overall design:
-The cantilevered concrete floor slabs;
-Exposed beams in the ceiling and wide eaves;
-Laminex joinery.

Save this picture!
© LuciLuci
© LuciLuci

The design was also influenced by the site and the restrictions of the 13th Beach Golf Course Design Guidelines. The site falls toward the north, with a reserve on the east. The Design Guidelines required setbacks on all four sides and a limiting external materials palette. The biggest challenge was obtaining the concrete block aesthetic from the mid-century that the clients desired while satisfying the Design Guidelines for no exposed blockwork. The solution was a reverse skin with the concrete blockwork on the inside face of the walls and silver top ash cladding on the outside.

Save this picture!
© LuciLuci
© LuciLuci

Although a smaller house, the program is well resolved. Several rooms were given multiple uses – the study can be a guest bedroom or additional entertaining space, the laundry is within the main bathroom. The width of the central hallway allows visual connection from the front entrance to the main living area at the rear while also being wide enough to display some of the clients' extensive art collection. The change in floor levels helps to delineate the zones of the house. Sliding doors throughout the house offer the ultimate ability to close the house up into various more private spaces.

Save this picture!
© LuciLuci
© LuciLuci

The clients made it clear from the outset they wanted their budget to go into the building rather than the joinery or finishes. The value for them was a beautiful house that sits well with its landscape and makes the most of the views. Thermal comfort and solar panels were a must. They spent the money on windows and cladding materials and internal fixtures such as the freestanding wood fire and Moroccan ensuite tiles. The value outcome far exceeds the cost outlay. It's a truly beautiful house to be in and look at and reflects the taste and personality of the clients. 

Save this picture!
© LuciLuci
© LuciLuci

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Golf Course House / Bespoke Architects" 06 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893793/golf-course-house-bespoke-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »