  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Denmark
  5. Årstiderne Arkitekter
  6. 2017
  7. Lundgrens / Årstiderne Arkitekter

Lundgrens / Årstiderne Arkitekter

  • 05:00 - 30 May, 2018
Lundgrens / Årstiderne Arkitekter
© Mads Frederik Architectural Photography
© Mads Frederik Architectural Photography

  • Other Participants

    Over Byen Arkitekter, Roy Hobbs

  • Project Engineering

    Over Byen Arkitekter

  • Curtains

    Mercur gardiner
© Mads Frederik Architectural Photography
LUNDGRENS
In October 2017, the Danish law firm Lundgrens moved into a new 3000 m2 domicile in northern Copenhagen. As a part of a radical revitalization of the entire brand, the client brief was to create an office decor that supports the DNA, vision and visual identity of Lundgrens.  The Space Planning department from Årstiderne Arkitekter created the interior concept for the office design that creates a professional atmosphere with luxurious, simple and functional spaces. 

© Mads Frederik Architectural Photography
Flexible and calm spaces
A carefully picked out combination of materials and a consistent range of colors in green, grey and black shades are leading elements in the office design. Simultaneously, a raw look with visible installations, concrete ceilings, and dark plank floors has been incorporated creating contrasts between materials, colors and surfaces throughout the entire office, and thus emphasizing the individual effects in the broad context. Lawyers often spend several hours at work. Therefore we have created flexible spaces, that can be used for multiple purposes, that are pleasant and quiet to stay in – spaces where lawyer and client can have a professional and personal dialogue.

Floor Plan
With textures and subtle details, we created a tactile warm and calm atmosphere in every room. In the arrival area, an informal open space welcomes you with reception, coffee station, lounge and various seatings that all support an informal dialogue. Here only natural materials are used. Aniline leather, linen, bamboo rugs, wool, and cotton - all materials that patinate beautifully - soften the room and support the welcoming function of the area. Here, efforts have been made to preserve and reuse furniture from the former domicile, and when purchasing new pieces design classics with a long service life have been chosen.

© Mads Frederik Architectural Photography
A vivid silhouette effect
The glass surfaces surrounding offices and meeting rooms provide visibility both into and out of the rooms. Thus, all spaces are naturally illuminated. In order to shield the rooms a combination of heavy curtains and light, transparent curtains have been used to add warmth and texture and to create a silhouette effect through the window. Thus a vivid feeling is created throughout the office - you can see people in the room, but - for the sake of the clients - not necessarily see who. With the office decoration of Lundgren, the balance between a classical and conservative industry meets a modern, open and professional organization. 

© Mads Frederik Architectural Photography
