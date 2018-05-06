How Art Can Use Architecture to Spill Beyond the Gallery Space

In their latest video from the Time-Space-Existence series, PLANE—SITE features acclaimed conceptual artist Lawrence Weiner and his ideas regarding the relationship between people and material objects, language as a gesture, and making art accessible to the public. Lawrence Weiner is known for his typographical art applied onto elements of the built environment, and he describes how architecture itself can become an alternative space to present art.

Made in collaboration with the GAA Foundation, the video discusses how Weiner's art explores alternative value structures, changing people's impression of the world around them. He describes how art should be of its time, rather than "timeless," as it is the role of art to create a "conversation with the culture." His art is aimed at disrupting the everyday and the ordinary, its location rendering it accessible to all, rather than confined within the limits of gallery or museum space.

Save this picture! Rose F. Kennedy Greenway Mural, Boston 2015. Image© Geoff Hargadon