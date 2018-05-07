World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Bloco Arquitetos
  6. 2017
  7. House 711H / Bloco Arquitetos

House 711H / Bloco Arquitetos

  • 11:00 - 7 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House 711H / Bloco Arquitetos
Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

© Joana França © Joana França © Joana França © Joana França + 25

  • Architects

    Bloco Arquitetos

  • Location

    Brasília, Brazil

  • Authors

    Daniel Mangabeira, Henrique Coutinho, Matheus Seco

  • Architect in Charge

    Matheus Seco

  • Collaborators

    Giovanni Cristovaro, Fernando Longhi

  • Area

    160.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Joana França
Save this picture!
House 711H / Bloco Arquitetos, © Joana França
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. The 711H house is located on the West portion of the W3 avenue in Brasília. The W3 is an avenue inside the protected area of the Plano Piloto in Brasília and has formerly been known as the main commercial street during the capital´s first years. The project that was finally developed and built for its west side differ from what was envisioned by Lucio Costa´s winning proposal for the Plano Piloto, which saw the area as an alternative for big plots of land for small farms and food production. The initial great demand for housing has pressed for changes in its uses and it was finally transformed in an area with different sizes of row houses with narrow service streets and wide green strips right in front.

Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

Over time the decline of the commerce in the area together with the messy occupation in its residential plots has generated a landscape that is composed mostly by houses that exceed the maximum height limits besides covering and occupying their front yard and close themselves to the green public space, turning their front to the service streets. Therefore, the wide green public space in front of the houses is nowadays derelict, underused and potentially dangerous for pedestrians.

Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França
Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

The project for the 711H House was designed for a young coulple with a kid and two small dogs. It aknowledges the present reality and its official and unofficial rules of occupation and aims to recover the activation of the green strip that is adjacent to the house by proposing a model that uncovers the front yard and transforms it into a green space that can be directly connected to the green public strip, also allowing for direct connection to the service street through the house itself.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França
Save this picture!
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan

A ground-floor existing house in the plot had most of its structure condemned, which has led to the decision of reusing only part of its foundations and the existing landfill. This also has defined the limits of the internal occupation, although all its uses were redefined. To alleviate the weight on the foundations, all the structure in the ground floor is made of laminated steel beams and columns. Here the structural concrete blocks are used only as partitions, while in the second floor it also works as structure, for reasons of cost. The form of the roof is generated by an imaginary line connecting the highest point that is officially allowed for the constructions in the neighborhood to the slighlty sloped roof of the construction on the other side, which defines a stepped wall with two roofs with different inclinations. Here the project aimed to create a patio that is only opened to the sky, taking advantage of the morning sun.

Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

The wall that separate both has the maximum height that will be eventually aligned with the new construction on the side once the old house is replaced and therefore will keep the privacy of the upper patio.

Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "House 711H / Bloco Arquitetos" [Casa 711H / Bloco Arquitetos] 07 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893776/house-711h-bloco-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »