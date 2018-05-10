World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Japanese Pavilion at 2018 Venice Biennale, to Address Accessibility to Resources

Japanese Pavilion at 2018 Venice Biennale, to Address Accessibility to Resources

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Japanese Pavilion at 2018 Venice Biennale, to Address Accessibility to Resources
Save this picture!
Japanese Pavilion at 2018 Venice Biennale, to Address Accessibility to Resources, A Drawing from A Little Bit of Beijing: 798
A Drawing from A Little Bit of Beijing: 798

As part of our 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale coverage we present the proposal for the Japan Pavilion. Below, the participants describe their contribution in their own words.

In the 20th century, the industrialization of society raised productivity and brought us convenient life with economic growth. However, the change has made us adapt our lives into an industrial network and created the barrier between people and environmental resources. One of the main roles of the 21st-century architecture is to break the barrier and to realize higher accessibility to resources.

Save this picture!
A Drawing from Coupe!
A Drawing from Coupe!
Save this picture!
A Drawing from The Building of the Queensland House: A Carpenter’s Handbook and Owner’s Manual
A Drawing from The Building of the Queensland House: A Carpenter’s Handbook and Owner’s Manual

We set a point of view on people, not industry, in order to understand livelihood ecologically and architecturally. This is called the Architectural Ethnography, and guidebooks are the social common tool. In guidebooks, an old but new, unique architecture (not ones dominantly defined by an ‘architect as a creator’) have been reported, from hybrid buildings within high density of city life to the space used for urban-rural exchange, fitted into their local contexts in Tokyo and throughout the world.

Save this picture!
W HouseーEntrance Side
W HouseーEntrance Side

Based on these researches some projects to increase accessibility to resources around us are suggested. The purpose of this exhibition is to build platforms for active discussion of ecological issues in architectural and urban theory, and visualization of the 21st-century architecture.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of GSA Unit 14 / University of Johannesburg
Courtesy of GSA Unit 14 / University of Johannesburg

The exhibition has 4 parts: 1. collecting guidebooks and mapping them, 2. analyzing and presenting the expansion of guidebooks (from Tokyo to other cities, from city to country, from survey to action), and interviews with producers of guidebooks, 3. reporting projects derived from guidebooks with miniature models, and videos, 4. creating “Yokocho” (bar and cafe alley), and keeping and posting regular reports on managing the Yokocho as a discussion platform for developing architectural and urban theory.

Save this picture!
Exhibition Design Drawing
Exhibition Design Drawing

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Lindsey Leardi. "Japanese Pavilion at 2018 Venice Biennale, to Address Accessibility to Resources" 10 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893771/japanese-pavilion-at-2018-venice-biennale-to-address-accessibility-to-resources/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »