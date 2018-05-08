World
Juan Soriano Cultural Center and Museum / JSa

  • 15:00 - 8 May, 2018
Juan Soriano Cultural Center and Museum / JSa
Save this picture!
Juan Soriano Cultural Center and Museum / JSa, © Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

© Jaime Navarro © Jaime Navarro © Jaime Navarro © Jaime Navarro + 15

  • Architects

    JSa

  • Location

    Amatitlán, Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico

  • Architects Authors

    Javier Sánchez + Aisha Ballesteros

  • Design Team

    Jorge González, Gabriel Martínez, Santiago Arroyo, Juan Jesús Pérez, Ana Castillo, Marie Florence, Alfredo Aguilar, Alejandra Medina, Selene García, Iraiz Corona, Dante García, Francisco Martínez, Dania Gutiérrez, César Cruz, Christopher Vargas, María del Pino, Israel Silva.

  • Area

    5100.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Text description provided by the architects. This story begins by recognizing the project as an addition to the city of Cuernavaca. Inside a property surrounded by trees and the flow of water from a little creek, this garden of 7,366 square meters invites people to cross it and live it.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
Site Plan - Scheme
Site Plan - Scheme
Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

The access to this narrative is offered through four entries distributed in different points of the property. To the southwest there is a square opened to the city, a livable space that receives its visitors with a staircase that leads to the building. From the east you can access trough the workshops, with a central courtyard scheme. From the west, a small stairway offers an alternative path to Dr. Guillermo Gándara Street and, finally, from the north a corner opens onto the arboreal richness of the site.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
Section A-A
Section A-A
Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

The objective of creating continuity and connection with the garden is translated into gestures such as the elevation of the project on a set of perimeter columns to offer an extended free floor, with a marked public character, in horizontal relation with the context of the garden and the city ​​. A second gesture for the environment are the elements that integrated into the garden: water mirrors; a set of paths of concrete, gravel and soil around the preexisting vegetation; and monumental sculptures by Juan Soriano. This is how visitors have crossed this great urban promenade to continue on their way.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
