  3. OMA's Ellen van Loon Discusses the Firm's New Danish Architecture Center

OMA's Ellen van Loon Discusses the Firm's New Danish Architecture Center

OMA's Ellen van Loon Discusses the Firm's New Danish Architecture Center
OMA's Ellen van Loon Discusses the Firm's New Danish Architecture Center, Courtesy of Louisiana Channel
Courtesy of Louisiana Channel

Louisiana Channel has released a new video interview with Ellen van Loon, the Dutch “design duchess” of OMA. In the interview, available to watch below, van Loon discusses the concept of “architectural contamination” behind OMA's new mixed-use "BLOX" scheme, home of the Danish Architecture Center in Copenhagen.

Van Loon discusses the process of “re-invention” needed for the scheme’s realization, in terms of both function and location. Situated on an old brewery site, the scheme seeks to embed architects and visitors in their own field of study, “placing them in the center of the building, which meant they would contaminate all other functions.”

News via: Louisiana Channel

See more:

News Architecture News
