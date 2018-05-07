"Pixel Facade" System Combines a Love for Nature With Next-Generation Workspaces

Recently shortlisted for the 2018 Design Challenge "Design the Next-Generation Facade" by Metals in Construction Magazine, this "Pixel Facade" system is an adaptive, scalable and repeatable building system that can be applied to various building typologies. The system draws inspiration from our innate desire for nature, also known as "biophilia." The "Pixel Facade" system merges a contemporary office environment with biophilic environments to create the next generation of office design.

With an abundance of break-out spaces incorporating modular planters, shades and furniture, the occupants have the ability to take a break from work and "immerse themselves in an outdoor environment." The various break-out spaces also allow for a work environment that is more conducive to collaboration and innovation, which is becoming the norm in contemporary workspace design today.

The variability of the system allows the tenant the flexibility to configure the layout of the work and break-out spaces. The system also takes advantage of construction industry innovations such as "generative design, BIM, prefabrication and timber frame construction" to create a more economic and sustainable design-build process.

News via: Oliver Thomas.