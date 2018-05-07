World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. "Pixel Facade" System Combines a Love for Nature With Next-Generation Workspaces

"Pixel Facade" System Combines a Love for Nature With Next-Generation Workspaces

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
"Pixel Facade" System Combines a Love for Nature With Next-Generation Workspaces
Save this picture!
"Pixel Facade" System Combines a Love for Nature With Next-Generation Workspaces , © Mengyi Fan
© Mengyi Fan

Recently shortlisted for the 2018 Design Challenge "Design the Next-Generation Facade" by Metals in Construction Magazine, this "Pixel Facade" system is an adaptive, scalable and repeatable building system that can be applied to various building typologies. The system draws inspiration from our innate desire for nature, also known as "biophilia." The "Pixel Facade" system merges a contemporary office environment with biophilic environments to create the next generation of office design.

Save this picture!
© Mengyi Fan
© Mengyi Fan
Save this picture!
© Mengyi Fan
© Mengyi Fan

With an abundance of break-out spaces incorporating modular planters, shades and furniture, the occupants have the ability to take a break from work and "immerse themselves in an outdoor environment." The various break-out spaces also allow for a work environment that is more conducive to collaboration and innovation, which is becoming the norm in contemporary workspace design today.

Save this picture!
© Mengyi Fan
© Mengyi Fan
Save this picture!
© Mengyi Fan
© Mengyi Fan

The variability of the system allows the tenant the flexibility to configure the layout of the work and break-out spaces. The system also takes advantage of construction industry innovations such as "generative design, BIMprefabrication and timber frame construction" to create a more economic and sustainable design-build process.

Save this picture!
© Mengyi Fan
© Mengyi Fan

News via: Oliver Thomas.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Collin Abdallah. ""Pixel Facade" System Combines a Love for Nature With Next-Generation Workspaces " 07 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893745/pixel-facade-system-combines-a-love-for-nature-with-next-generation-workspaces/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »