  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. China
  5. TAO - Trace Architecture Office
  6. 2017
  7. Lens Office / TAO - Trace Architecture Office

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Lens Office / TAO - Trace Architecture Office

  • 19:00 - 7 May, 2018
Lens Office / TAO - Trace Architecture Office
Lens Office / TAO - Trace Architecture Office, North Elevation. Image Courtesy of TAO - Trace Architecture Office
South Elevation. Image Courtesy of TAO - Trace Architecture Office Exhibition Room (Unfolded). Image Courtesy of TAO - Trace Architecture Office 2nd Floor Bookshelf Corridor. Image Courtesy of TAO - Trace Architecture Office 2nd Floor Working Area. Image Courtesy of TAO - Trace Architecture Office + 67

  • Architects

    TAO - Trace Architecture Office

  • Location

    Guang Qu Dong Lu, Chaoyang Qu, Beijing Shi, China

  • Architect

    Li Hua

  • Design Team

    Li Hua, Yunqiao Du, Erxun Lai, Taihao Zhao

  • Area

    1113.3 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Structural Engineer

    Zhigang Ma

  • MEP Engineer

    Jianjun Lv

  • Construction

    Beijing Wushi Architecture Engineering co.Ltd

  • Structural System

    Steel Structure

  • Client

    Lens Magazine
    • More Specs Less Specs
South Elevation. Image Courtesy of TAO - Trace Architecture Office
Text description provided by the architects. This project is designed for Lens Magazine, located in 1958 Industrial Avenue in Beijing, as their head office and event place. The building was built in 1958 and served as a warehouse of Transportation Department of Beijing Commercial Storage Company. The Large span pitched roof, supported by wood trusses and iron joints, is a typical warehouse typology in 1950s and indicates an aesthetic of structural purification.

Physical Model
2nd Floor Bookshelf Corridor. Image Courtesy of TAO - Trace Architecture Office
Physical Model
As restoration project mainly interprets the strength of time by reconciling the old and new. The design strategy intends to present the trace of time through spatial sequence and materials. The new plan rearranged the interior with spatial diversity and flexibility. The dark steel panel, due to its mottling surface and straightness, is integrated with the original site specific and brings a new life.

View From 2nd Floor. Image Courtesy of TAO - Trace Architecture Office
The interior space is divided to several rooms with different scale by a central bookshelf corridor. The bookshelf not only connects the public and private space but also conducting human activities to the spatial fellow.

South Working Area View From 2nd Floor. Image Courtesy of TAO - Trace Architecture Office
Exhibition Area 2nd Floor Lounge. Image Courtesy of TAO - Trace Architecture Office
The book gallery is in the center of the building. It is constructed with book shelves to rebuild rituality that is fading away from modern life, but still corresponding to the cultural identity of Lens magazine. The verticality also brings people’s concentration on the old roof structure. In the south area, the double height space with natural light encouraged people to communicate and enjoy the pleasant office atmosphere. On the other side, the northern area is quieter.

View to Book Corridor. Image Courtesy of TAO - Trace Architecture Office
The domestic scale with lower ceiling and lounge attaches to the bay windows offers the sense of peace and tranquility. The exhibition space is enclosed by revolving steel wall panels, which are both working as partition walls and exhibition boards for art works. When the panels are opened, the space has a better spatial circulation. As the panels are closed, the exhibition area turns to a courtyard that brings the viewpoint to the upper old roof. It also creates a space for holding lectures and exhibitions.

Interior Passage. Image Courtesy of TAO - Trace Architecture Office
The openings are corresponding to interior spaces. As the original south windows are too high, the project blocked the higher window and inserts lower windows which bring more light to eye level. The blocked upper window also creates a profound darkness in the roof. The ventilating function is detached from the window and transformed to the ventilation void below. The windows are able to capture the exterior landscape without any structural distractions.

Exterior Resting Platform. Image Courtesy of TAO - Trace Architecture Office
