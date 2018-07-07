Reconstruction and Extension for Primary School Svetozar Marković / a2arhitektura

+ 30

Architects a2arhitektura

Location Hadži Milentijeva 62, Beograd , Serbia

Lead Architects Dijana Adzemovic Andjelkovic and Vladimir Andjelkovic

Area 1200.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Relja Ivanic

Manufacturers Loading...

Collaborators Aleksandar bogojevic and Ranko Pavlovic

Client Elementary school Svetozar Markovic; City of Belgrade, City Administration - Secretariat for Education and Children Protection, Kraljice Marije street br.1, Belgrade, Serbia

Investor The Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Development of the Republic of Serbia

Contractor Consortium "Jugogradnja" LLC, Velizara Kosanovica 23, Belgrade and "Građevinar Kocić" LLC, Vuka Vrcevica BB, Begrade More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Elementary school "Svetozar Markovic" is located in Hadži Milentijeva street no. 62 in Belgrade in the central core of the municipality of Vracar - Neimar. It was designed in 1953 according to the plans of the architect V. Milic. The new, single floor, the extension is upgrading the existing capacity of a primary school building, for one floor within the existing boundaries.

On the cross-section of the two existing wings of the building, a new atrium is formed through the existing and newly designed structure of the school. In this way, the new daylight source is provided, also allowing vertical communication through the entire structure of the building (basement, ground floor, first and second floor), connecting the old and new part of the building.

The upper extension of the building is designed as a contemporary architectural structure, with the aim of maximizing the respect of the form and materialization of the existing building. The author's attention was focused on aligning the newly designed part of the building, with the existing aesthetics and construction characteristics of the object in order to achieve unity of function and form