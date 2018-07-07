World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Elementary & Middle School
  Serbia
  a2arhitektura
  2017
  Reconstruction and Extension for Primary School Svetozar Marković / a2arhitektura

Reconstruction and Extension for Primary School Svetozar Marković / a2arhitektura

  05:00 - 7 July, 2018
Reconstruction and Extension for Primary School Svetozar Marković / a2arhitektura
Reconstruction and Extension for Primary School Svetozar Marković / a2arhitektura, © Relja Ivanic
© Relja Ivanic

© Relja Ivanic © Relja Ivanic © Relja Ivanic © Relja Ivanic + 30

  • Architects

    a2arhitektura

  • Location

    Hadži Milentijeva 62, Beograd , Serbia

  • Lead Architects

    Dijana Adzemovic Andjelkovic and Vladimir Andjelkovic

  • Area

    1200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Relja Ivanic

  • Collaborators

    Aleksandar bogojevic and Ranko Pavlovic

  • Client

    Elementary school Svetozar Markovic; City of Belgrade, City Administration - Secretariat for Education and Children Protection, Kraljice Marije street br.1, Belgrade, Serbia

  • Investor

    The Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Development of the Republic of Serbia

  • Contractor

    Consortium "Jugogradnja" LLC, Velizara Kosanovica 23, Belgrade and "Građevinar Kocić" LLC, Vuka Vrcevica BB, Begrade
© Relja Ivanic
© Relja Ivanic

Text description provided by the architects. Elementary school "Svetozar Markovic" is located in Hadži Milentijeva street no. 62 in Belgrade in the central core of the municipality of Vracar - Neimar. It was designed in 1953 according to the plans of the architect V. Milic. The new, single floor, the extension is upgrading the existing capacity of a primary school building, for one floor within the existing boundaries.

© Relja Ivanic
© Relja Ivanic
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Relja Ivanic
© Relja Ivanic

On the cross-section of the two existing wings of the building, a new atrium is formed through the existing and newly designed structure of the school. In this way, the new daylight source is provided, also allowing vertical communication through the entire structure of the building (basement, ground floor, first and second floor), connecting the old and new part of the building.

© Relja Ivanic
© Relja Ivanic
Wall Mural Diagram
Wall Mural Diagram

The upper extension of the building is designed as a contemporary architectural structure, with the aim of maximizing the respect of the form and materialization of the existing building. The author's attention was focused on aligning the newly designed part of the building, with the existing aesthetics and construction characteristics of the object in order to achieve unity of function and form

© Relja Ivanic
© Relja Ivanic

a2arhitektura
a2arhitektura
Office

