World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Ampuero Yutronic
  6. 2018
  7. Hualle House / Ampuero Yutronic

Hualle House / Ampuero Yutronic

  • 09:00 - 4 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Hualle House / Ampuero Yutronic
Save this picture!
Hualle House / Ampuero Yutronic, © Felipe Fontecilla
© Felipe Fontecilla

© Felipe Fontecilla © Felipe Fontecilla © Felipe Fontecilla © Felipe Fontecilla + 32

  • Architects

    Ampuero Yutronic

  • Location

    Pucón, Chile

  • Author Architects

    Javier Ampuero, Catalina Yutronic

  • Design Team

    Javier Ampuero, Catalina Yutronic, Andy Wakefield

  • Area

    230.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Felipe Fontecilla
Save this picture!
© Felipe Fontecilla
© Felipe Fontecilla

Text description provided by the architects. Hualle House is a 230m2 family home located in the southern Araucania region of Chile, renowned for its natural beauty. 

Save this picture!
© Felipe Fontecilla
© Felipe Fontecilla

Place Response
The house sits on the central brow of the land, taking advantage of the aspect afforded on all sides by this elevated position. Approaching by road the house appears as a prominent simple black form on the hillside, reminiscent of large agricultural pitched-roof sheds found in the area. 

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Ampuero Yutronic
Cortesía de Ampuero Yutronic

Sitting on a gently sloping site in the rural foothills of the Villarrica volcano and the lake below, the house embraces this natural environment and the outstanding views afforded by its privileged setting. The two-storey building form and orientation is a response to this sloping terrain of the land and the microclimate of the area. 

Save this picture!
© Felipe Fontecilla
© Felipe Fontecilla

Building Form
Initially conceived as a simple rectangular volume, the design evolved through a series of manipulations and interventions to create the more sculptural form of the building:
1.Extending the building footprint on the south side, creating an irregular floor plan and volume;
2.Cut-out in the volume to signify the entrance;
3.Recess to the north facing glazing at ground level;
4.Roof geometry transformed into a series of folding planes.

Save this picture!
Cross Section
Cross Section
Save this picture!
Volumetric Diagram
Volumetric Diagram
Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section

Material and Construction Elements
The house is clad in vertical dark-stained softwood slats to resemble some of the buildings in the area that are clad in the black volcanic stone of the region. Dictated by the internal views to the outside landscape, the windows vary in size and position, creating a seemingly random composition on the building exterior.

Save this picture!
© Felipe Fontecilla
© Felipe Fontecilla

In contrast to the dark exterior, the interior walls are lined in pale, almost white, stained plywood. The warmer color of the natural wood surrounds of the windows, which line the entire depth of the wall, punctuate this interior blank canvas acting as picture frames to the outside views. Emulating the folding geometry of the roof structure, the ceiling flows sinuously for the entire length of the interior. Exposed concrete floors, incorporating black volcanic aggregate, contrast with the pale walls and ceiling.

Save this picture!
© Felipe Fontecilla
© Felipe Fontecilla

Interior Arrangement
The accommodation of the house is arranged simply around a central double height volume. This central space is orientated on a north-south axis with large glazed openings exploiting the views of the volcano and the lake. The north glazing, a series of opening metal-framed sliding doors, takes advantage of the low winter sun entering deep into the space, which is otherwise protected during the summer months by the external overhang of the building. This central space is the social heart of the home, accommodating the kitchen, dining and living space at ground level. Two separate guest bedrooms and bathrooms are located at ground level to either side of this space on the east and the west sides of the house. The master bedroom and bathroom on the first floor is accessed by stair via the studio, library and gallery walkway that overlook the main central space. 

Save this picture!
© Felipe Fontecilla
© Felipe Fontecilla
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Felipe Fontecilla
© Felipe Fontecilla
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Felipe Fontecilla
© Felipe Fontecilla

Sustainability/Energy Strategy
Due to its remote location the house seeks to be as environmentally self-sufficient as possible. This is achieved by a series of passive measures and interventions;
-building orientation and highly insulated exterior (beyond regulatory requirements);
-window sizes & positions that maximise or minimise solar gain where beneficial;
-utilising the thermal mass of the interior exposed concrete surfaces to regulate the internal temperature;
-heating primarily provided by a wood burning stove located in the heart of the house. This stove incorporates a unique filtration system which aims to minimize smoke being released into the external environment.

Save this picture!
© Felipe Fontecilla
© Felipe Fontecilla

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Sustainability Chile
Cite: "Hualle House / Ampuero Yutronic" [Casa Hualle / Ampuero Yutronic] 04 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893718/hualle-house-ampuero-yutronic/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »